Chrissy Teigen, John Legend on seeing 'beauty through the darkest clouds' after loss

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are finding a "little bit of sunshine" as they cope with the loss of their pregnancy at 20 weeks.

"It's just been an incredible experience to see the outpouring of love from the internet and the handwritten cards we've gotten," Teigen, 34, told People. "We couldn't even walk through our house for a week — there were just too many flowers. You do see beauty through the darkest clouds."

The couple are parents to daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2. In late September, Teigen shared heartbreaking photos as she dealt with the grief of losing son Jack after pregnancy complications. The following month, she opened up about why she asked her husband to document the experience.

"I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like," she wrote at the time. "These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me."

Legend told People that he believed the couple were enveloped with support because of his wife's candor about their story and that they hope it would help other people going through the same situation.

"Not a lot of people have had the wherewithal and the courage to do that. So many other families feel connected to us in a different way than they have before, and I think it was really powerful for her to do that," Legend said.

Teigen is now back on social media sharing fun videos of the family's life, but she said the pain of losing a son will never go away.

"You learn how to cope with it," she said. "I am very proud to say that there's multiple different therapies I'm using to hopefully become the same person that I was, and I'm OK with that. I'm OK with allowing myself to have bad days and good days."

Teigen told People she's grateful for her family, saying, "I have these two toddlers running around that need me and need me to be happy and give them hugs all day. I have a husband that needs love. I have people that just take such good care of me, and we're all going to get through this together."