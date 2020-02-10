Dylan Dreyer had her Instagram followers in stitches after she posted a photo of herself wearing a breast pump inside her nursing bra.

“A little work done on maternity leave? Or hands free pumping?” Dylan teased about her curves.

For emphasis, the TODAY anchor, who welcomed son Oliver on Jan. 2, shared a side-view shot of herself in a fitted green sweatshirt.

“I can’t,” replied TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones.

“This should be the AD for the pump! #newpumpnewlook,” wrote one fan. Joked another, “Something looks different Dylan… new hair style?”

It’s not the first time Dylan, who is also mom of 3-year-old Cal, has gotten real about pumping. Back in 2017, when Dylan forgot to bring breast pump bottles to work she improvised with paper cups!

“Hey… I’m proud of myself for making it to Friday before this happened!” Dylan wrote on Instagram at the time. “#workingmom #cantgetitrightallthetime.”

Though Dylan has her hands full with two little ones, she found a brilliant way to squeeze in a few moments of alone time on Saturday. While Oliver and Cal were being looked after by their dad, Brian Fichera, Dylan volunteered to pick up a pizza — and took advantage of the restaurant's bar.

“Yes I could have had it delivered,” Dylan admitted on Instagram. “Instead I’m waiting for it at the bar. #calandollie #isnuckout #sorrybri.”