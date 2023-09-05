Savannah posts photos from her end-of-summer escapades — with the kids and Jenna

Savannah Guthrie just gave summer a proper send-off with the help of her family and friends.

Over the long weekend, the TODAY co-anchor shared several sweet snapshots from her end-of-summer celebrations, and TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager even made an appearance.

Up first, Savannah posted a few photos of her children, Vale, 9, and Charley, 6, along with the following caption: "goodbye sweet summer! hello autumn, here we come!"

In the first photo, Charley makes a sad face as he holds onto what was presumably his last s'more of the summer. By the next photo, he's all smiles and gives the sweet treat a thumbs-up. The last photo shows Vale holding onto a tiny piece of chocolate and a marshmallow as she smiles brightly for the camera.

Up next, Savannah shared a few photos of the adults in the group posing in front of a gorgeous sunset. In the first photo, she stands in the middle alongside her husband, Mike Feldman, her TODAY colleague and pal Jenna and Jenna's husband, Henry Hager, and two other friends.

"no filter, just fun and friends and a fantastic goodbye to summer 🌅," she captioned the post.

Savannah also shared a cute close-up photo with Jenna and her other friend.

TODAY's Sheinelle Jones certainly loved the post and left five heart emoji in the comments section.

Al Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts, played off Savannah's caption and left the following comment: "No filter needed ☀️."

Several of Savannah's followers also left their reactions, including one who shared this comment: "Friends gather and the soul recharges. ❤️."

Another wrote, "Looks like a great time 👏🏻 You all look adorable 🥰."

It's been a fun-filled summer for Savannah and her family. In June, Savannah took her daughter to see “Funny Girl” on Broadway.

In August, she celebrated Vale's 9th birthday, and the mother-daughter duo even went to a Taylor Swift concert together.

Savannah, her husband and their two children also hit up the U.S. Open in August, and Charley made some hilarious facial expressions that led his mom to compare him to Prince Louis, who has become notorious for his expressive face.

Alas, summer has to come to an end sometime, and Savannah seems to be welcoming fall as it beckons at our door. She kicked off the week by sharing a few photos of herself back in Studio 1A, including one of her and her TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb rocking backpacks with their names on them.

"we are READY!!" she captioned the post. "@hodakotb let’s gooooo."

On Sept. 5, Savannah also shared a photo of herself rocking a sparkly hair clip.

"leaning into back to school vibes… and @hodakotb," she captioned the post.