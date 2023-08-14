Savannah Guthrie celebrates daughter Vale's birthday in sweet post

Savannah Guthrie spent some of her weekend celebrating her daughter Vale's birthday.

"This is nine, and she is divine," the TODAY co-host said on Instagram on Aug. 13, Vale's birthday.

"And so is being her mommy," the 51-year-old mother of two added.

The post included three pictures and a video. In one of the pictures, Vale is wearing a crown that says "Happy Birthday" and in another she is making pancakes with her younger brother, Charley, 6. In the video, Vale does a cartwheel.

The birthday shoutout got the attention of some big names, who also wished Vale a happy birthday or celebrated her.

"Happy birthday Vale my fellow swiftie!" actor Mariska Hargitay commented.

"Happy Birthday beautiful Vale!!" NBC's Kristen Welker chimed in.

"Love her cartwheel set up!😍" Katie Couric wrote.

Just a few days prior, Savannah and Vale attended Taylor Swift's concert in Los Angeles on Aug. 8

“We are ready for it!” Savannah captioned a picture on Instagram.

In the photo, Savannah and Vale, a rising fourth grader, are wearing outfits inspired by the Grammy-winning singer. Vale is wearing an armful of beaded friendship bracelets to trade with other fans. She also has a French manicure.

TODAY co-host Sheinelle Jones, who has three kids of her own, said on the show the day after the concert what a special moment that was.

“You know, it’s such a sweet moment when you can go to a concert where the mom can like it, and the kids can like it, too,” Sheinelle said.

Sheinelle noted how grown-up Vale is looking these days.

“Is it almost tween time?” Sheinelle asked. “Are we almost there?”

Not quite, but Savannah said in 2018 that she's enjoying the journey.

“I think what my kids have taught me the most is gratitude,” she said. “I just felt lucky. And that’s crazy because sometimes I’m just like, ‘Calgon, take me away!’ But I think that in general, I really, I love the crazy.”