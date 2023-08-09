Savannah Guthrie and daughter Vale went to a Taylor Swift concert, and have the friendship bracelets to prove it

Savannah Guthrie and her 8-year-old daughter, Vale, are loyal Swifties!

The TODAY co-anchor and Vale flew across the country from New York City to Los Angeles to attend Taylor Swift’s sold-out Eras Tour on Aug. 8.

“We are ready for it!” Savannah captioned an Instagram.

In the photo, Savannah and Vale, a rising fourth grader, are seen in outfits inspired by the Grammy-winning singer. Vale is wearing an armful of beaded friendship bracelets to trade with other fans. She also has a trendy French tip manicure!

Savannah and Vale were among 70,000 fans at a Taylor Swift concert. @savannahguthrie via Instagram

On her Instagram Story, Savannah shared footage of her and Vale dancing in the audience at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. More than 70,000 people were at the show.

“You know, it’s such a sweet moment when you can go to a concert where the mom can like it, and the kids can like it, too,” TODAY co-host Sheinelle Jones said on the show on Aug. 9.

Sheinelle also remarked on how grown-up Vale is looking these days.

“Is it almost tween time?” Sheinelle asked. “Are we almost there?”

Savannah showed off Vale's friendship bracelets. @savannahguthrie via Instagram

Savanah also bonded with fellow Swiftie Mariska Hargitay at the concert. One of Swift's cats, Olivia Benson, is named after the character Hargitay plays on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

Vale will celebrate her 9th birthday on Aug. 13. Savannah and her husband, Michael Feldman, are also parents of 6-year-old son, Charley.

Earlier this year, Savannah told TODAY.com that she and Feldman don’t play “good cop” and “bad cop” with their two children.

“I’ve never subscribed to that old-fashioned notion of ‘Wait until your father gets home,’” Savannah explained.

“You’re not parenting if your kid hasn’t called you mean — that’s how you know you’re doing it right,” she continued. “I don’t like hearing it, but you have to have boundaries, you have to have those limits, and your kids won’t like them. So sometimes you have to let them think that you’re mean.”

Both Vale and Charley make their beds every morning and ask to be excused before getting up from the dinner table.

“I can’t say that I’m succeeding on any given day, but my hope is to raise kind, loving and appreciate children,” Savannah said.

Savannah also shared that Vale "loves to write," and will often put her feelings down on paper.

“Part of what we’re trying to reach them is how to self-soothe and how to entertain themselves,” she told TODAY.com. "Sometimes I might say, ‘If you’re upset about something, why don’t you go and write it down in your journal? No one is gonna read it but you.’ And I think (Vale) really likes that.”