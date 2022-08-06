Meet Savannah Guthrie's two kids, Vale and Charley

TODAY co-host Savannah Guthrie is a proud mom of two to kids Vale, 7, and Charles, 5, whom she shares with her husband, Michael Feldman.

In the days leading up to Mother's Day in 2018, Savannah spoke to fellow TODAY co-host Hoda Kotb, also a mom of two, about what motherhood means to her.

"I think what my kids have taught me the most is gratitude," she said while enjoying a drink with Hoda at Central Park's Boathouse. "I just felt lucky. And that's crazy because sometimes I'm just like, 'Calgon, take me away!' But I think that in general, I really, I love the crazy."

Savannah Guthrie with her two kids, Vale and Charles and her husband, Michael Feldman. TODAY

Savannah opened up about welcoming kids later on in life. When she had Vale, she was in her early 40s, and she said that she wouldn't have wanted it any other way.

"Now that I know Vale and Charlie, I don't want any other babies, but them. I would have waited a million more years for them," she said.

Read on to learn more about Savannah and Feldman's two kids. Savannah wrote on Instagram that she’s “never happier than when they’re in (her) arms.”

Vale, 7

In August 2014, Savannah welcomed her daughter, Vale, with Feldman. Vale weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces, and measured in at 19.5 inches long at the time of her birth. Her birthday means she falls under the Leo zodiac sign.

"I was shocked when we went home with her," Savannah recalled to Hoda of Vale's birth. "I'm like, you're just going to let us take her home. Was there any kind of manual? But those moments I can remember being cheek to cheek, the tears rolling down and just having a little conversation with her like, 'I'm always going to love you. I'm always going to protect you. I'm always going to be your mommy.'"

After Vale was born, Savannah called into TODAY and spoke about how happy she felt.

“When I look at her I’m so proud and I can’t stop thanking God,” she said at the time.

“I feel like life just started,” Savannah said. “I can’t get over the joy that she brings — it’s kind of inexpressible. Honestly, I think it is beyond words.”

Savannah said she was surprised that Vale was a girl because TODAY viewers had convinced her that she would have a boy.

As for how she and Feldman came up with their first child's name? The afternoon she was born, they pored over their short list of names. They decided on Vale, which means “valley by a stream."

“We thought it was pretty unique but not kooky or so weird," she said.

In August 2021, Savannah celebrated Vale's 7th birthday by sharing a few photos of her "sunshine" over the years.

"This sweet angel has delighted her whole family from the moment she came into the world, bright and early, 7 years ago TODAY!" Savannah wrote on Instagram. "Happy Birthday, Vale. You are altogether lovely. You make my heart soar with pride and thanks to God every single day."

Savannah shares other sweet moments from Vale's life on Instagram, like the time she, at the age of five, took her dad's phone and texted Savannah that she "missed her," and to pass on the message to her "friends from (her) workplace."

Or Vale's candid reaction to getting a personal greeting from her "superheroes," the Team USA gymnastics team in 2021.

Charley, 5

Savannah called her second child, Charles (nicknamed Charley) Max, a "medical miracle" in a cover story for Health Magazine. Charley was born in Dec. 2016, following a fertility journey that Savannah spoke about publicly.

After Savannah welcomed Vale in 2014, she said and Feldman considered using IVF (in vitro fertilization) to have another child.

“When making that decision about whether to go through IVF, my husband and I talked about it a lot. I didn’t want to start a process where we spent all of our present searching after some future ... when our present was so lovely and beautiful and enough,” she told Health.

Ultimately, they decided having a sibling for Vale was important enough to try. “Because we are older,” Savannah said, “it was important to me for her to have a sibling, somebody to do life with.”

Savannah suffered a miscarriage and went through two rounds of IVF before welcoming son Charles.

“I stopped even letting myself hope or believe I could (get pregnant), because the years were getting on,” she told Good Housekeeping in April 2022. “It wasn’t that I thought it was impossible; I just thought it wasn’t likely.”

"I just tried to tell myself that it would be OK if it didn’t happen: 'Maybe it’s not meant for me, and that’s OK because I’ve already been blessed so much in my life. I’m not entitled to have a baby too.' Looking back, that mindset was probably a self-defense mechanism," she said.

Ultimately, Savannah told Health, she and Feldman "got lucky." She said, “I always say, Charley was, like, the last egg out. He really was. And we’re so blessed.”

Once she became pregnant, Savannah celebrated. "It’s hard for words to contain all the excitement Mike and I have about expecting a new baby in December. When Vale was born, our happiness was complete. The thought of getting to add to our family now is beyond every hope, dream and prayer I have ever had. It is not simply double the joy — it is joy multiplied infinitely," she wrote in a story for TODAY.

Savannah revealed the baby’s gender on air with blue milkshakes and a plane flying an aerial banner declaring, “It’s a boy!”

Savannah and Feldman ended up welcoming Charles in December 2016, making him a Sagittarius. He weighed 9 pounds, 8 ounces, and measured 21.5 inches long. Savannah said that she named him after her late father and Feldman’s grandfather.

For his 5th birthday in 2021, Savannah threw her "raucous joyous firecracker of a boy" a little party, which she posted about on Instagram, and got him a bunch of mini cupcakes with candles on top.

See some of Savannah's sweetest moments with Vale and Charley

Savannah frequently shares motherhood moments on her social media pages. In some instances, Savannah shows how she balances — or blends! — work life and family life, like the time that Charley and Vale stopped by the TODAY show for an impromptu "take your kids to work day."

In 2021, when Savannah traveled to Tokyo to cover the Olympics, she shared a series of screenshots from her FaceTime calls with her faraway kids. “The many faces of facetime with my babies,” she said. “Saying good morning to them as Tokyo says goodnight with another stunner of a sunset.”

She also shares snaps from quality time with family. Throughout the summer of 2022, Savannah, Feldman and their kids soaked up the "summer vibes" together, as she put it.

"Just to keep it real," Savannah wrote in the caption of a slideshow featuring Vale and Charley really trying to avoid a posing for a siblings' photo.

She also celebrates milestones in their lives, like their back-to-school days over the years.

Essentially, Vale and Charley are the unofficial stars of Savannah's Instagram, and she wouldn't have it any other way. "I’m never happier than when they’re in my arms. I do not take this blessing for granted," Savannah wrote.