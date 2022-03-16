Eight is great for TODAY anchor Savannah Guthrie.

Savannah celebrated her eighth anniversary with husband Mike Feldman on Tuesday by sharing a series of photos on Instagram capturing their life together.

“How it started —> how it’s going… It’s going *beautiful* because you’re in it, @feldmike. Happy Anniversary!” she captioned the pictures.

The shots feature the couple on their wedding day, several of them together and one of them with their kids, Vale, 7, and Charley, 5.

Savannah’s TODAY family filled the comments with positive messages for the couple.

“Beautiful on so many levels!!!” Dylan Dreyer commented.

“Yes!!!” Al Roker wrote.

“❤️❤️❤️❤️” Sheinelle Jones commented.

“Happy Anny you two lovebirds!” Carson Daly’s wife and TODAY Food contributor Siri Daly wrote.

Mike won Savannah over when he fixed her toilet while the two were dating, but it wasn't always smooth sailing for the couple: She broke up with him on the same day he wound up proposing to her.

“We were kind of at that point in life where it was like, we’re either going to have to decide to get married or we’re just going to have to love each other but let each other go,” she said while guest co-hosting TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in 2019, noting that the emotional events had taken place while they were on vacation in Turks and Caicos.

“I was like, ‘Sweetie, I love you so much, but if we can’t decide, then I think we’ve decided,’” she said, unaware that he had already bought a ring with a plan to pop the question. Once he did ask, Savannah had an almost immediate response.

“I thought about it for about .2 seconds,” Savannah said. “I was like, ‘Yessss!’”

