Prince Louis has melted royal fans' hearts once again.

On June 17, King Charles III celebrated his first official birthday as sovereign when he held the annual "Trooping the Colour” parade outside Buckingham Palace.

While standing on the palace's balcony to watch a fly-past of around 70 military aircraft and helicopters with his family members, fans couldn't help but notice the adorable expressions that Prince Louis, 5, was making.

Princess Anne, Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Kate Middleton stand next to King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the "Trooping the Colour" parade. Neil Mockford / Getty Images

In one photo, the little guy, who stood in front of his parents, Prince William and Catherine, appeared to salute the soldiers with one hand while he scratched his head with the other.

Then in another snap, Prince Louis squinted his eyes while clapping next to his brother, Prince George, and his sister, Princess Charlotte.

Prince Louis seems less than enthused as he waves to those in the crowd below. Neil Mockford / Getty Images

Photographers were also able to capture a candid moment of Prince Louis when he scrunched up his face and held both of his arms out like a pilot, seemingly imitating the the aircrafts that participated in the fly-past.

Prince Louis of Wales watches the fly-past on the Buckingham Palace balcony during "Trooping the Colour" parade. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

"Prince Louis is a STAR," one person commented on Twitter.

Another said, "Prince Louis’ balcony expressions are priceless."

Aside from King Charles III and Louis' parents and siblings, the young prince was joined by Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, on the balcony.

In May, Louis lit up royal fans' hearts once again when he attended King Charles III's coronation ceremony and acted just like his grandad did at Queen Elizabeth II's coronation ceremony in 1953.

Back then, Charles was photographed looking very bored as he watched his mother be crowned queen, and this time around, Louis was photographed yawning while he sat next to his mom and his sister at Westminster Abbey.

After the coronation, Louis headed to the balcony at Buckingham Palace with his family members to greet large crowds in the area. There, he waved to fans with both of his hands and appeared to be having a great time with his siblings.