What are the orb and sceptre? All about the crown jewels Before being crowned, Charles receives a number of regalia including the orb and sceptres. The sceptres are symbols of the monarch’s power. One has the Cullinan diamond, the largest colorless diamond in the world (530.2 carats). He also receives an orb, which represents the monarch’s power over the Christian world. 'Orb and Sceptre', 1962. Heritage Images / Getty Images As the Archbishop of Canterbury handed Charles the scepters, he will say, “Receive the rod of Equity and Mercy. Be so merciful that you be not too remiss; so execute justice that you forget not mercy. Punish the wicked, protect and cherish the just, and lead your people in the way wherein they should go.” He also received an orb. Topped with a cross, the Sovereign’s Orb is a symbol of Christian authority over the world. The Archbishop of Canterbury places the orb in Charles’ right hand and says. “Receive this orb set under the cross and remember that the whole world is subject to the Power and Empire of Christ our Redeemer.” Share this -





What's happening behind that screen? Inside Charles' anointment The most sacred part of the coronation takes place in privacy. Charles sits behind a screen — specifically, an environmentally friendly anointing screen designed specifically for the coronation. The screen was made with sustainable materials, per the palace. At this time Charles removes his robes and is crowned with oil, per the palace. The coronation oil for this coronation was created using olives harvested from the Mount of Olives, a mountain ridge of the eastern borders of Jerusalem’s Old city that have Christian significance. It is here that Jesus sprayed before his crucifixion and where he is said to have ascended. Elizabeth’s coronation oil contained ambergris, which forms in a sperm whale’s intestine … and is an ingredient in luxury perfumes. Charles will not have the ingredient. He also sits in St. Edward’s Chair, made by order of King Edward I between 1300 and 1301. The chair sits over the Coronation Stone, also known as the Stone of Destiny. The 152-pound stone was used to crown Scotland’s kings until it was seized by King Edward I in 1296. King Edward's Chair Dan Kitwood / AP Share this -





Charles' coronation oath will feature a new pledge highlighting people of 'all faiths' “I solemnly promise and swear to govern the People…” The coronation oath is a staple part of the coronation and the part prescribed by British law. During the oath, the monarch swears to govern the people of the U.K. and the Commonwealth. Charles has taken his oath. Historically, the oath had Christian overtones in line with the monarch's role as "guardian of the faith." That is changing this coronation, which will have multicultural elements at the forefront. The oath will be modified with a pledge written by Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, "to seek to foster an environment in which people of all faiths and beliefs may live freely." The coronation will acknowledge that the U.K. is a multifaith country in other ways. For example, the first in the procession will be representatives from the Jewish, Sunni and Shiite Muslim, Sikh, Buddhist, Hindu, Jain, Bahai and Zoroastrian communities. Share this -





The recognition begins During this portion of the coronation, the first of six parts, the people recognize King Charles III as their monarch. The people in the abbey, when asked if they recognize the king as their leader, respond, "God Save The King." After this, the monarch then signs an oath, fulfilling his end of the bargain. Share this -





The Archbishop of Canterbury begins his liturgy The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, presides over the entire ceremony. Share this -





A look back at young Charles at Queen Elizabeth II's coronation 70 years ago Charles was 4 years old when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was coronated at Westminster Abbey. Seventy years later, it's his turn. In a photo from the 1953 ceremony, Charles watches with his head resting on his fist looking, well, bored. Queen Elizabeth, Queen Mother and Prince Charles with Princess Margaret Rose in the royal box at Westminster Abbey watching the Coronation ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II. Getty Images Charles' 2-year-old sister, Princess Anne, did not attend the ceremony, but joined her family later on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Charles' two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, will be in attendance. Forty and 38 years old, respectively, they're a bit too old to strike a similar pose as Charles did at his parent's coronation. William's eldest son, Prince George, will serve as a page of honor. Share this -





Queen Camilla's jewels has a nod to Queen Elizabeth and past queens Camilla wore a white gown to match her husband's coronation gown — specifically, a Bruce Oldfield couture dress. “I am honored to have been asked to design such an historic gown for Her Majesty. This really is the most important commission of my life. Very exciting and very special,” Bruce Oldfield told WWD. Her necklace has an homage to Queen Elizabeth II and queens before her. She. is wearing the Coronation Necklace. Dating back to 1858, and originally designed by Garrard for Queen Victoria, it's been worn at every coronation since. Share this -





Charles and Camilla's grandsons are among the pages of honor, breaking with tradition Eight pages of honor will be part of the procession down the nave of Westminster Abbey during the ceremony, helping to carry the monarch’s robes. Among those children? Prince George, 9, the eldest of Prince Charles’ grandchildren and second in line to the throne, and Camilla's three grandsons. This is a break from tradition, as the grandchildren of British monarchs do not usually play an official role in coronations. The four pages of honor for King Charles III are: Prince George

Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, 12, the son of the Prince and Princess of Wales' close friends

Ralph Tollemache, 12, who is also the king’s godchild

Nicholas Barclay, 13, grandson of the queen’s companion Sarah Troughton. The four pages of honor for Camilla are: Freddy Parker Bowles, 13, Camilla’s grandson. He is the son of Tom Parker Bowles.

Gus and Louis Lopes, 13, Camilla’s twin grandsons. They are the sons of her only daughter Laura Lopes.

Arthur Elliot, 10, Camilla’s great-nephew. Share this -





The king and queen have entered the building! Charles and Camilla have stepped out of the Diamond jubilee State Coach and begun their walk down the nave of Westminster Abbey. Their robes are carried by the pages of honor, including the king's eldest grandchild King George. Their crowns are carried down the nave as well. Share this -





Prince Harry arrives to Westminster Abbey Nearing the start of the ceremony, Prince Harry arrives. He is joined by his cousins Eugenie and Beatrice. Share this -





The king and queen are on their way. See the Diamond Jubilee State Coach Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, are on the way to the coronation ceremony in London Saturday, May 6, 2023. Vadim Ghirda / AP Charles and Camilla's journey to Westminster Abbey takes place in the ornate Diamond Jubilee State Coach, pulled by six Windsor Grey horses.The coach was created for Queen Elizabeth II to commemorate her 60th anniversary on the throne. Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort begin their journey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, in the 'King's Procession', a journey of two kilometres from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of their coronations. Oli Scarff / AFP - Getty Images Share this -





Charles and Camilla take off! They will travel in 2 different coaches Charles and Camilla are traveling to and from Westminster Abbey in style. Here are a few facts about the horse-drawn coaches they'll be in during the King's Procession to the Abbey and the Coronation Procession after they're crowned. The Diamond Jubilee State Coach The Diamond Jubilee state Coach. Isabel Infantes / AFP via Getty Images On their way to Westminster Abbey, they will travel in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, created to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II on her 60th year on the throne, per the palace. The coach is built with wood, metals and other materials from buildings that are significant to the royal family, including Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace and Windsor Castle. It will be pulled by six horses. The Gold State Coach The Gold State Coachstat Richard Dawson / PA Images via Getty Images The king and queen will travel back Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach, last seen during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The eight-ton carriage will be pulled by eight horses. Share this -





Coronation music includes a new song by Andrew Lloyd Weber The palace announced 12 newly commissioned works of music will debut during the coronation, including a Coronation Anthem by Andrew Lloyd Webber. “I am incredibly honoured to have been asked to compose a new anthem for The Coronation. My anthem includes words slightly adapted from Psalm 98. I have scored it for the Westminster Abbey choir and organ, the ceremonial brass and orchestra. I hope my anthem reflects this joyful occasion,” said Webber, per the palace. Keep your ears out for a Coronation March by Patrick Doyle, a new commission for solo organ with themes from countries across the Commonwealth by Iain Farrington, plus new works by many other artists. The musicians will be significant, too. The official royal harpist Alis Huws will perform to symbolize the king’s relationship with Wales. The Byzantine Chant Ensemble will perform Greek Orthodox music to honor late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who was born into the Greek and Danish royal families. Share this -





Katy Perry, who is performing at the coronation concert, arrives Pop star Katy Perry arrived to King Charles III's coronation in a mauve suit with a large matching hat. Share this -





In person viewing areas declared full at 8:29 a.m. in the morning, U.K. time Only 2 thousand people will be in attendance for the coronation at Westminster Abbey — but many, many more will be standing along the procession route. Charles and Camilla will travel to and from Westminster Abbey. At 8:29 a.m. in the U.K., about two hours before the first procession begins, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport declared all viewing areas full and closed to new arrivals. Share this -





1st glimpse of Charles and Camilla of the day Around 11:15 BST, Charles and Camilla were spotted on their way from Clarence House, where they live, to Buckingham Palace, where the procession to Westminster Abbey will begin. The married couple traveled in the bespoke State Bentley. Share this -





Jill Biden arrives for the coronation, sitting next to the 1st lady of Ukraine Wearing a bright periwinkle suit, Jill Biden entered Westminster Abbey. She is sitting next to Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine. Jill Biden is the first member of a president's family to attend a coronation. She will attend the event but her husband, President Joe Biden, will not. Instead, she's accompanied by her granddaughter Finnegan. Biden has been documenting her journey to London, posting a photo when she got on the plane to see the historic event. "It’s an honor to represent the United States for this historic moment and celebrate the special relationship between our countries," she tweeted. The day before the coronation, Catherine, Princess of Wales, met the first lady. The two posed for a picture with Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine. Jill Biden poses with Kate Middleton and Ukraine’s first lady ahead of King Charles’ coronation. Courtesy Kensington Palace Share this -





Inside the coronation guest list and how it compares to past royal events The coronation ceremony inside Westminster Abbey will be attended by 2,000 people. The invitations had a nod to the Green Man, an ancient figure from folklore and the symbolic of spring and rebirth, as well as a nod to Charles’ environmental concerns. As for who made the guest list? According to royal expert Daisy McAndrew, the audience within Westminster Abbey will differ from past recent royal events, like Queen Elizabeth's funeral and the respective weddings of Princes William and Harry. "It will have fewer aristocrats and be more modern and diverse. More ordinary people," McAndrew says. Confirmed on the guest list are community volunteers, workers and British Empire Medal recipients, per the palace. Share this -





What happens during a coronation? It’s had the same structure for a thousand years The coronation has retained the same structure for almost a millennia, with its components stemming from the crowning of the Saxon King Edgar the Peaceful in 973. That means Charles' ceremony will resemble the ceremony that crowned Queen Elizabeth II, her father before that, his brother before that (yeah, it got messy), and so on. The palace said Charles’ coronation ceremony will feature a “solemn religious service, together with an occasion for celebration and pageantry.” But it’s also hinting that Charles will put a modern spin on the events by “recognizing the spirit of our times.” One major change is that his ceremony will be shorter than his mom’s, which lasted four hours. Elizabeth’s coronation in 1953 — the first, and until now, the only one televised — had six parts, per the palace. Here's what to expect from Charles' event, based on the ones that came before. The recognition: At the beginning of the ceremony, Charles will be presented to the people. The oath: After being formally recognized by the people, Charles will fulfill his end of the bargain through a coronation oath. The monarch's coronation oath has been a legal requirement since a law passed in 1689. The anointing: At this time, the monarch will be anointed with holy oil and blessed and consecrated by the Archbishop of Canterbury. This process, considered the most sacred part of the ceremony, takes place behind a screen, with Charles sitting in a coronation chair over 700 years old. The investiture: This portion of the coronation will include Charles’ crowning. At this time, Edward’s Crown is placed on his head by the Archbishop of Canterbury. He will also receive the orb and scepters. The enthronement and homage: Charles will be seated on the throne. At this time, different people pay homage to the king including Prince William, who will kneel before his father and pledge his loyalty. During Elizabeth's coronation, Prince Philip, her husband, was the first to kneel before her. Camilla will also be coronated. Share this -





Here's what a royal expert is looking out for during the coronation The coronation is a two-hour ceremony filled with pomp and circumstance. While following along the proceedings, royal expert Daisy McAndrew says she'll be asking herself the following questions. What will Camilla's role in the coronation be?

How will the coronation spotlight Camilla and Charles' grandchildren and the next generation?

What will the reunion between estranged brothers Prince William and Prince Harry look like?

Will Charles get emotional? "He's a crier," she says. McAndrew will also be taking a temperature of the public mood and looking out for anti-royal demonstrations. Share this -





