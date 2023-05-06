Prince Louis is back with his adorable faces at King Charles’ coronation

Like grandfather, like grandson!

During the coronation ceremony, Prince Louis, newly 5 years old, appeared to let out a big yawn as he sat alongside his parents and sister in the pews of Westminster Abbey.

Prince Louis lets out a yawn. Yui Mok / Pool / AFP via Getty Images

While Prince William, Princess Charlotte and the former Kate Middleton are seen reviewing the pamphlets in front of them, Louis looks up and yawns during the lead-up to Charles' official crowning as king, part of a 2-hour-long ceremony.

WPA Pool / Getty Images

WPA Pool / Getty Images

But he's likely far from the first royal child to do so during the lengthy and formal occasion. Charles himself, 4 years old at the time, was photographed looking bored at the coronation of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

In the photo, Charles sits next to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth Queen Mother, and his aunt, Princess Margaret. As he watches his mom's coronation, he rests his cheek on his fist with a forlorn expression.

Prince Charles watches the coronation of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Getty Images

Louis has stolen the show at royal ceremonies before. Last June, while appearing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Color parade, Louis made plenty of faces at the planes flying overhead and at the crowds gathered below.

All three of William and Kate's children attended the coronation. But Prince George was not seated with his parents and siblings. Instead he was fulfilling his duties as one of his grandfather's pages of honor during the ceremony.

While Prince Harry was in attendance at the coronation, he was not joined by his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. His two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, stayed in California with their mother, where they likely celebrated Archie's 4th birthday on May 6.

For live updates on the progression of King Charles III’s historic coronation ceremony, the first in 70 years, follow along at TODAY.com.