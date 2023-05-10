Savannah Guthie was 42 when she and her husband, Michael Feldman, tied the knot in 2014.

Days after the nuptials, Savannah announced on TODAY that she and Feldman were expecting their first child together.

Savannah’s dreams had become a reality, just as her mother, Nancy Guthrie, promised they would.

“When I was in my 30s, I really wished to be married and to be a mom, and things just did not happen that fast for me,” Savannah shared on TODAY on May 10. “And my mom’s confidence that I would be a mom — even as the years ticked by and ticked by and ticked by — meant so much to me.”

“She said, ‘Of course you’ll be a mom, and you’re going to be a wonderful mom,’” Savannah continued. “And for her to have that confidence and faith was so meaningful to me. It got me through some really hard times."

The TODAY co-anchor and Feldman are now parents of 8-year-old daughter, Vale, and 6-year-old son, Charley.

“She loves her grandkids,” Savannah said of her mother. “I never knew that she would get to know my kids, because I didn’t know I was going to get to have kids, and it’s just such a joy that she gets to.”

Savannah was 16 when her dad, Charles, passed away at age 49 after suffering a heart attack. Charles and Nancy also share children Annie, a writer and jeweler, and Charles ‘Camron,’ a retired F-16 pilot for the Vermont Air National Guard.

"(My mom) is strong. She's like hard, iron, granite strong," Savannah said. "We had some hard times when I was a child, you know, we lost my dad suddenly and shockingly. And my mom was so strong, and set aside her own grief in many ways, just to be there and make sure we could all move forward together."

"The greatest gift my mother gave me was faith," Savannah said. "And belief in God."

TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager also shared a sweet tribute to her mother, Laura Bush, former first lady of the United States.

“My mom is otherworldly calm — and believe me, we tested it,” Jenna joked, referring to her and her twin sister, Barbara.

Jenna went on to describe Laura as an “avid reader.”

“She introduced Barbara and I to the wonderful feeling of falling in love with books,” Jenna said. “And she is also fiercely loyal and very protective.”