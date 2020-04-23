One could say Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager are as close as family. They share an address and their daughters share a birthday, and now Jenna is revealing more about the special bond they share, too.

“I’ve never said this before, but Savannah is Hal’s godmother,” Jenna told E!’s Jason Kennedy about her son during an Instagram Live talk Wednesday.

Jenna said Savannah is one of her best friends and that they have a common bond.

“Savannah and I go to the same church,” she said. “Our faith is really important.”

Hal, who was born last August, is the third child for Jenna and husband Henry Hager, who are also parents to daughters Mila, 7, and Poppy, 4.

Jenna also said Savannah wrote prayers for her to read aloud at their church after Jenna’s grandfather, former President George H.W. Bush, passed away in 2018. Jenna recalled how she had so much trouble getting through it that Savannah had to help her out.

“I was shaking so hard, sobbing so much that Savannah kind of had to step in,” Jenna said. “But I think that’s what a really beautiful friend does, they step in when you have lost your voice.”

Jenna also said her TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host, Hoda Kotb, possesses those same qualities.

“And Hoda is like that to me in so many ways, too,” she said. “To work with somebody like Hoda, who really lifts people up, whose kindness and grace is just remarkable, I feel so lucky.

"You want to surround yourself with people with good energy, and I’m not sure anybody has better, more authentic, more vibrant energy than Hoda Kotb.”