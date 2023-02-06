Al Roker throws a dance party with wife Deborah Roberts to congratulate Beyonce

Al Roker and wife Deborah Roberts paid the perfect tribute to Beyoncé while she was on her way to winning the most Grammy awards in history ... by throwing a dance party!

The TODAY weatherman shared a sweet home video on Instagram Feb. 5 of a smiling Deborah showing off her dance moves while he spun around in a swivel chair in true deadpan Al style.

“Congratulations to @beyonce for her first @recordingacademy of the night, tying for most ever Grammys won. We apologize for this tribute,” Al wrote.

They danced to a snippet of Beyoncé’s song “Cuff It” from her hit album “Renaissance” in appreciation of her winning multiple Grammys and now a record 32 for her career.

"This is why you’re two of my favorite people on the planet 😂❤️❤️❤️" TODAY's Sheinelle Jones commented.

"Tremendous," NBC News senior business analyst Stephanie Ruhle wrote.

“Oh no!! 😬” Deborah joked in the comments.

Al is back and grooving again after spending the end of 2022 fighting medical issues that had him in the hospital for two months. He returned to TODAY on Jan. 6, crediting Deborah’s love and support for helping him through an ordeal that left Deborah calling him “a living, breathing miracle."

Deborah and Al's impromptu dance party came after Beyoncé won best R&B song for "Cuff It." She also took home two awards at the pre-show ceremony.

The superstar singer missed receiving the record-tying Grammy in person because, in true Los Angeles fashion, she was stuck in traffic and late to the show. Legendary guitarist Nile Rodgers, who has a writing credit on the song, accepted the award on her behalf.

She then delivered an emotional speech after her historic 32nd Grammy, holding back tears as she thanked God, her husband Jay-Z and her three children, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir. She passed Hungarian-born conductor George Solti on her way to becoming the most decorated artist in Grammy history.

Beyoncé entered the night with nine nominations, the most of any artist this year, and 88 for her career.

Her presence also hung over the album of the year award, which went to British superstar Harry Styles.

Despite her record haul of Grammys, Beyoncé has yet to win album of the year and came up short again this year with "Renaissance." Several audience members yelled out her name after Styles was named as the winner.