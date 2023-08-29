Savannah Guthrie jokes that son Charley is like Prince Louis in goofy pics at US Open

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Savannah Guthrie had a fun-filled family day at the U.S. Open.

The TODAY co-anchor, her husband, Michael Feldman, and their two kids, Charley and Vale, were all smiles as they snapped pics at the tennis tournament in New York City. It appeared Charley had extra fun as Savannah joked that her 6-year-old son was channeling Prince Louis with his goofy facial expressions.

“Beautiful first night at US Open! Thank you team @cocogauff @tgodsick88 @santalbano14,” Savannah captioned her Aug. 28 Instagram post, before quipping, “With Charley starring as Prince Louis.”

In the slideshow, Vale poses next to her brother, who rocks white sunglasses and holds up a peace sign. The following snaps feature Charley making a variety of silly faces.

The Prince Louis comparison comes as the 5-year-old royal is known for stealing the show at public events with his facial expressions.

Whether its yawning at his grandfather King Charles III's coronation, making exciting faces while on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Trooping the Colour parade, or waving to the camera at a royal event, Prince Louis has the unique ability to capture just about everyone's attention with his antics.

The royal family on May 6, 2023, after the coronations of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. - Leon Neal / Pool / AFP via Getty Images

It’s been a summer filled with special family outings for Savannah. Earlier this month, she celebrated Vale’s 9th birthday. The two also attended Taylor Swift’s concert in Los Angeles and had the friendship bracelets to prove it.

“We are ready for it!” Savannah captioned an Instagram on Aug. 8, which showed her and Vale all dressed up to attend the concert.

“You know, it’s such a sweet moment when you can go to a concert where the mom can like it, and the kids can like it, too,” TODAY co-host Sheinelle Jones said on the show the following day.

A number of celebrities were in attendance, including fellow Swiftie Mariska Hargitay, whose “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” character, Olivia Benson, was the inspiration for Swift’s cat’s name.