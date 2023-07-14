Lots of families go out for fun outings over the summer — even the royal family!

Prince William and his wife, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, accompanied their children at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF (Royal Air Force) Fairford in England on July 14.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all took in the scene at the air show, with Louis, 5, getting in on the fun by sitting in a vehicle inside of a C-17 plane, waving for the cameras.

Prince Louis waves as he sits in a vehicle on a C-17 plane during a visit to the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford. Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Prince Louis, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, walk down the ramp of a C-17 plane. Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Dressed in blue shorts, blue shoes, and a blue sweater with a white shirt underneath it, Louis proved a magnetic presence. His brother, George, 9, wore green pants with a blue shirt, while their sister, Charlotte, 8, was decked out in a black and white striped dress, with a white sweater over it.

“The Air Tattoo is the world’s largest military air show, featuring over 250 aircraft from 25 nations and attracting over 200,000 spectators over the weekend,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

Prince Louis (front left), Prince George (center), Princess Charlotte (second from left), Catherine, Princess of Wales (second from right), and Prince William board a C-17. Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

The family got to tour the C-17 plane, while Catherine also toured the Techno Zone, which focuses on getting kids excited about science, technology, engineering and math before pursuing careers in engineering, aviation and aerospace fields.

The Air Tattoo supports the RAF Charitable Trust, which, in turn, supports the RAF and seeks to generate interest in aviation among young people.

Prince George (front left) joins Prince William (center) and Princess Charlotte (right) at the Air Tattoo. Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

William, who served in the RAF for more than three years, serves as Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Coningsby, while Catherine is Honorary Air Commodore of the Air Cadets.

This is hardly the first time Louis, who made his first official royal appearance in May, mugged for the cameras. He hammed it up last month at the annual Trooping the Color parade outside Buckingham Palace. He also drew laughs when he made faces at his grandfather King Charles’ coronation in May.