Kensington Palace releases the cutest photos of Prince Louis to mark his fifth birthday

Happy 5th birthday, Prince Louis!

To ring in the big day for the youngest son of Prince William and the former Kate Middleton, Kensington Palace shared some adorable photos of Louis.

In the first picture, the Princess of Wales is pushing Louis around in a wheelbarrow filled with plants. The young prince is sporting all blue attire, including a patterned sweater with a collared shirt underneath, as well as long blue shorts and socks.

Prince Louis is being pushed in a wheelbarrow by his mother the Princess of Wales. Millie Pilkington / UK Press Association

Another photo shows a closeup shot of Louis smiling ear to ear, offering a more detailed look at his sweater-shirt combination.

According to Kensington Palace, the pictures were taken earlier this month at Windsor by photographer Millie Pilkington.

Prince Louis is all smiles. Millie Pilkington / UK Press Association

The photos were also shared on April 22 to the official Instagram page for the Prince and Princess of Wales, with the caption, "Someone’s turning 5 tomorrow…" including cake and celebrating emojis.

"A very happy birthday to Prince Louis," the caption ended.

Followers of the royal family couldn't get enough of the sweet photos, as the comments were filled with disbelief at how fast the little prince is growing up.

One person wrote, "5 already?!!"

"Our baby isn’t a baby anymore," another wrote. "Happy 5th Birthday to our Prince Louis! The best not-so-little boy."

Along with the well wishes, several people noted that Louis resembles a number of different people in the family, including his mother, father, grandfather and his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

"Adorable!!! I think he looks so much like his grandfather Middleton," another commented.

"He is beautiful & looks like his mum," one person wrote. "Happy 5th Birthday to Prince Louis!"

Louis made headlines in June 2022 for his amusing expressions caught on camera during the Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee ceremony.

During the event, Louis stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour parade, as well as for the Royal Air Force fly-past and gun salute.

Amidst all the chaos, Louis was photographed covering his ears, making goofy facial expressions and sticking his fingers in his mouth. The moment went viral for how relatable it was for parents trying to keep their kids under control.

Louis didn't stop there, though. The prince then appeared even more restless during the Platinum Pageant carnival when he stood on his seat, covered his eyes and his face with a cushion and stuck out his tongue.

During an episode of “The Good, The Bad & The Rugby” podcast, former rugby player Mike Tindall, who is married to Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara, revealed the likely reason for his antics: some good old fashioned sugar.

“Louis, he was just wanting to have fun,” Tindall said. “There were a lot of sweets out back, though, so they (were on) a complete sugar high.”

“It’s tough for them. They’re all young. ... It’s a long time,” he added during the podcast. “But as any parents know, you just do whatever needs to be done.”