Prince William shares sweet photos with his 3 kids for Father’s Day

Happy Father's Day, Prince William!

The heir to the throne posed with his three children for sweet new portraits of the family which were shared with the public to mark the holiday.

In the first picture, William wraps his arms around Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince George, 9. Prince Louis, 5, sits in his dad's lap.

In a second candid shot shared on Instagram, Louis hugs his father around his neck, while Charlotte and George look at their dad, laughing.

Happy Father's Day! Millie Pilkington / Kensington Palace

In the sweet photo, Louis wears a blue patterned vest, similar to the one he wore in portraits for his 5th birthday. In those photos, Louis showed off his signature silliness by posing in a wheelbarrow pushed by his mother, Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Buckingham Palace shared additional photos of the family on social media for Father's Day, including a photo of the newly crowned King Charles with his late father, Prince Philip, and a throwback photo of Charles with his young sons.

"To Dads everywhere, we wish you a very special Father's Day today," reads a statement from the official Twitter account for the family.

In an interview published the day before Father's Day, William provided insight into his approach to raising George, Charlotte and Louis in a rare interview with the British newspaper The Sunday Times. The Prince of Wales provided a preview of his upcoming five-year project that aims to address homelessness in Britain.

He told the newspaper that he often thinks about when he should expose his children to the issue and bring them to homeless organization. William's mother, Princess Diana, brought him to a housing organization for the first time when he was 11, according to the paper.

"I think it’s in all our interests, it’s the right thing to do, to expose the children, at the right stage, in the right dialogue, so they have an understanding. They (will) grow up knowing that actually, do you know what, some of us are very fortunate, some of us need a little bit of a helping hand, some of us need to do a bit more where we can to help others improve their lives," he said.

William most recently made a public appearance with his three children on June 17 for the annual Trooping the Color parade. The family stood on the balcony and watched around 70 aircrafts fly by. Louis, per usual, stole the show with his adorable facial expressions.

William recently honored his father by serving a special role at Charles' coronation May 6. While George was a page of honor, William became the first person to pledge fealty to the coronated king during the ceremony.

During the coronation, William kneeled before his father and issued the Homage of Royal Blood. This symbolic moment marked William as his father’s “liege man,” meaning he has a “mutual obligation to the monarch,” according to the coronation’s liturgy.

Charles' father, Philip, who died April 9, 2021, at age 99, issued a similar pledge to Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation in 1953.