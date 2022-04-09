The royal family marks the 1st anniversary of Prince Philip's death

Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family shared loving tributes to Prince Philip on the one-year anniversary of his death at age 99.

A touching message was shared on the official royal family social media accounts, which represent the queen and other royals, on Saturday, April 9, accompanied by a photo montage with words from the poem “The Patriarchs — An Elegy” by the poet laureate, Simon Armitage.

“Remembering His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh on the first anniversary of his death,” the tweet read, sharing a link to a memorial page of the prince.

The tribute post was reposted on the Kensington Royal accounts for the Prince William and the former Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and retweeted on the Clarence House account, which is used by Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

An additional tribute was shared to the Clarence House Instagram account, which included a slideshow of photos of Philip along with the caption, "Remembering The Duke of Edinburgh today, one year since his passing."

Originally, the poem was published on the day of Philip’s funeral on April 17, 2021 as Armitage's first address to the royal family during his time as poet laureate, according to The Guardian.

“The weather in the window this morning is snow, unseasonal singular flakes, a slow winter’s final shiver," begins the poem. "On such an occasion to presume to eulogise one man is to pipe up for a whole generation — that crew whose survival was always the stuff of minor miracle, who came ashore in orange-crate coracles, fought ingenious wars, finagled triumphs at sea with flaming decoy boats, and side-stepped torpedoes.”

“Husbands to duty, they unrolled their plans across billiard tables and vehicle bonnets, regrouped at breakfast,” Armitage’s poem continues. “What their secrets were was everyone’s guess and nobody’s business. Great-grandfathers from birth, in time they became both inner core and outer case in a family heirloom of nesting dolls. Like evidence of early man their boot-prints stand in the hardened earth of rose-beds and borders.”

The poem continued, reading, “They were sons of a zodiac out of sync with the solar year, but turned their minds to the day’s big science and heavy questions. To study their hands at rest was to picture maps showing hachured valleys and indigo streams, schemes of old campaigns and reconnaissance missions. Last of the great avuncular magicians they kept their best tricks for the grand finale: Disproving Immortality and Disappearing Entirely.”

Philip’s tribute concluded, reading, “The major oaks in the wood start tuning up and skies to come will deliver their tributes. But for now, a cold April’s closing moments parachute slowly home, so by mid-afternoon snow is recast as seed heads and thistledown.”

The Duke of Edinburgh was laid to rest last April in a small affair attended by only 30 close family members rather than the traditional thousands of guests due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Last month, a memorial service was held for Philip at Westminster Abbey in London. The queen made her first public outing in five months to attend the service for her late husband of 73 years. Prior to her outing, the queen was hospitalized due to an unspecified illness in October and diagnosed with COVID-19 months later in February.

Prince Harry did not return to the United Kingdom to attend the memorial service, but William and the duchess were accompanied at the service by their two oldest children, Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 6.

