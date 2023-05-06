Why Prince William kneeled in front of King Charles and kissed his cheek during the coronation

Both Prince William and his son Prince George served special roles in the coronation of King Charles III.

As a page of honor, George, 9, held his grandfather's ceremonial robe — along with three other boys — as Charles processed into Westminster Abbey for the crowning.

Later in the ceremony, William kneeled before his father while Charles sat on his throne wearing St Edward's Crown, and the Prince of Wales issued the Homage of Royal Blood — a similar pledge that Prince Philip issued to Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation in 1953.

Prince William issues a pledge of loyalty to his father.

While holding his father's hands, William recited the following pledge: "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God."

This symbolic moment marks William, who is the heir to the throne, as his father's "liege man," meaning he has a "mutual obligation to the monarch," according to the coronation's liturgy.

Prince Philip, who died April 9, 2021, at age 99, is remembered for his fealty to Queen Elizabeth II and is often memorialized by the phrase “liege man of life and limb.”

At her coronation, Philip told his wife, “I, Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, do become your liege man of life and limb, and of earthly worship; and faith and truth I will bear unto you, to live and die, against all manner of folks. So help me God.”

After reciting his pledge, William kissed his father's cheek before walking back to his place in the pew, joining his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, daughter Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

Prince William kisses his father during the coronation. WPA Pool via Getty Images

In total, three homages were issued to Charles, one from the Archbishop of Canterbury signifying the Church of England's allegiance to king, one from William and lastly, one from the people, which the archbishop led all present in Westminster Abbey in reciting, according to the liturgy.

This marked the first time that the public was invited to pledge fealty to the king. In past coronations, the heir's homage was followed by pledges from royal dukes. Prince William was the only duke to kneel before Charles at the coronation.

Prince Harry, titled the Duke of Sussex, stepped back as a senior member of the royal family with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in 2020, three years before he published his memoir "Spare." The memoir put his internal conflicts with the royal family out in the public eye, and his attendance at the coronation was in question until April.

Prince Harry attended the coronation May 6 without the former Meghan Markle or their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

For live updates on the progression of King Charles III’s historic coronation ceremony, the first in 70 years, follow along at TODAY.com.