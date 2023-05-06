IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at the coronation: Pictures

The royal grandchildren were in attendance for the coronation of their grandad, King Charles III.

By Maddie Ellis, Elena Nicolaou and Candice Williams

All three children of Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, were in attendance for the coronation of their grandfather, King Charles III.

While Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, stuck close by their parents, who are next in line for the throne after Charles, Prince George has his own special role as a page of honor.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort.Andrew Milligan / AP
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales and Britain's Prince Louis of Wales
Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, and their children Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte arrive at Westminster Abbey. Toby Melville / Pool / AFP via Getty Images
Image: Coronation of King Charles III
Catherine, Princess of Wales, speaks with her children Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey. Andy Rain / EPA
King Charles III coronation
Prince George (center) is ready to take on his coronation duties.Jacob King / PA Images via Getty Images
King Charles III coronation
Prince George puts on a serious face ahead of the coronation ceremony for his grandfather, King Charles III, and Queen Camilla. Jacob King / PA Images via Getty Images
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales and Britain's Prince Louis of Wales
Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrive at Westminster Abbey with children Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.Phil Noble / Pool / AFP via Getty Images
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
Prince George and Princess Charlotte hold hands as the wait for the coronation to begin. WPA Pool / Getty Images
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte turn toward each other. WPA Pool / Getty Images
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have a conversation as they wait for the coronation to begin. Victoria Jones / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis walk together behind their parents.Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

George looked dapper in a bright red ensemble for his role, while Charlotte sported an all-white dress and a silver headpiece that matches the one her mom wore. Louis wore a navy outfit, a similar shade to his dad's regal robes.

King Charles Coronation
It's a royal row! Left to right: Britain's Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Kate, Princess of Wales and the Duke of Edinburgh at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III. Yui Mok / AP
