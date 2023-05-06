All three children of Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, were in attendance for the coronation of their grandfather, King Charles III.
While Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, stuck close by their parents, who are next in line for the throne after Charles, Prince George has his own special role as a page of honor.
George looked dapper in a bright red ensemble for his role, while Charlotte sported an all-white dress and a silver headpiece that matches the one her mom wore. Louis wore a navy outfit, a similar shade to his dad's regal robes.
