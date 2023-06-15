Savannah Guthrie takes her mom and daughter to see ‘Funny Girl’ on Broadway

It was a girls night out for Savannah Guthrie.

The TODAY co-anchor spent her Wednesday night with her mother, Nancy Guthrie, and 8-year-old daughter Vale seeing “Funny Girl” on Broadway.

On June 14, Savannah shared photos from their theater outing on her Instagram, even giving star Lea Michele a shout-out.

“Amazing visit to @funnygirlbwy — with my beautiful and funny girls ❤️ @leamichele brought down the house. born to play Fanny!” she wrote alongside the slideshow.

The first photo in the post is a snap of the marquee at August Wilson Theatre, which has the show’s title and “Hello Gorgeous” written in yellow.

The second photo is a smiling Vale with her grandmother by her side.

“Nothing like a girls day,” one person wrote on the post. Another commented on how “grown up” Vale looked, also adding “twins.”

“Look at those beautiful and funny girls! They must have loved it!!” another person added.

Savannah and husband Michael Feldman, who tied the knot in 2014, are also parents to 6-year-old Charley. In April, Savannah told TODAY.com how she's loving this stage of parenting life.

“I feel so happy and blessed. They’re great kids. And it’s my job to just help them uncover that and not get in the way,” she said, before reflecting on her own parenting style. “I can’t say that I’m succeeding on any given day, but my hope is to raise kind, loving and appreciative children.”

As for her mother, Savannah said during a May episode of TODAY that Nancy Guthrie “loves her grandkids.”

While reflecting on becoming a mother later in life, Savannah said it's “such a joy that she gets to” spend time with her grandkids.

“When I was in my 30s, I really wished to be married and to be a mom, and things just did not happen that fast for me,” she shared. “And my mom’s confidence that I would be a mom — even as the years ticked by and ticked by and ticked by — meant so much to me.”