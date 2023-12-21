100 happy anniversary messages that celebrate all kinds of love

You’ve got five minutes to fit years of commitment into a blank card. What exactly do you say? Before we get to that part, you’ve already purchased a card? Congrats! You’re doing better than most. Now let’s figure out what to write inside a card.

Whether it’s your first wedding anniversary, or you’ve been married for 45 years (again, wow, brava), we have thoughts. Maybe you’re in the mood for a sentimental message, or something with a lil sense of humor. Maybe you’re not in this couple at all; you’re writing to your parents or the couple you go on double dates with once a month. We’ve got thoughtful happy anniversary wishes to celebrate any pair’s unbreakable bond.

And if you’re thinking about anniversary cards, you may be wondering about anniversary gift ideas. Shop our recommendations for first anniversaries, 10th anniversaries, and 20th anniversaries. Don’t miss these creative, budget-friendly date ideas, too.

Happy anniversary wishes for your partner

If I know what love is, it is only because you are mine. Happy anniversary, sweetheart.

You had me at “hello,” and now you have me for forever. Happy anniversary!

Today, we celebrate the best decision you ever made. Happy anniversary!

You're proof that love isn’t just how you feel, but how you act. Happy anniversary!

Even after [X] years, I still wonder: “How did I get so lucky?” Happy anniversary to the light of my life.

After all these years, I still get a thrill for you — always will. Happy anniversary!

In the brightest of times, and the darkest, I’m so lucky to have you beside me. Happy anniversary to my one and only.

You know I read a lot of books, but our love story is the best of all. Happy anniversary, we did it.

I didn’t think I could love you more than on the day we married, but time has proven me wrong. I can’t wait to look back decades from now and see how much more my heart has grown for you.

“Time flies when you’re having fun,” and this year sure did fly by with you. Happy anniversary!

Our love grows stronger every year. Happy anniversary. I love you!

There’s no one I’d rather go through life with than you, because our love only gets better with time. Happy anniversary!

My heart is filled with joy and gratitude as we celebrate another year of marriage. We did it! I love you. Happy anniversary.

Happy anniversary! As the years continue to pass, my love for you only grows.

They say no marriage is perfect, but I think ours comes pretty darn close. Happy anniversary, my love.

You’re the peanut butter to my jelly. Happy anniversary, my love!

On our anniversary, I’m reflecting on what a great year it’s been together. May our love only grow deeper and stronger in the year ahead.

Every day feels like the beginning with you. Happy anniversary!

Happy anniversary wishes for husbands

Happy anniversary, hubby! I wouldn’t want to go through this life without you by my side.

Loving you isn’t always a breeze, but it sure is entertaining! I love you. Happy anniversary!

The odds of finding a husband like you are one in a million. I hit the jackpot! Happy anniversary.

Happy anniversary to the guy who brings me so much laughter, joy and reminders to clean the dishes.

Going through life with you is my greatest privilege and honor. Don’t ever change, my love!

I never knew what love really meant until I met you. Now, I could never imagine life without it. I love you for all my days!

You’re my favorite husband. Happy anniversary!

Just remember, on [X] years ago today, you signed up for this! I love you, husband.

Becoming your wife was the best decision of my life. Let’s do this forever. Happy anniversary!

Happy anniversary to my one and only, my true love, my husband. Time flies when you’re married to the greatest person in the world.

You’re the greatest treasure, my love. Except when you leave the toilet seat up, sigh. I adore you still. Happy anniversary!

Celebrating another year of love, laughter and wonderful memories with the most amazing husband there is. Happy anniversary!

To my amazing husband: I feel so darn lucky to call you mine. Happy anniversary!

I still get butterflies. Happy anniversary to my husband!

You’re the man who stole my heart, and I don’t want it back. I love you! Happy anniversary.

Happy anniversary wishes for wives

Another year of putting up with me. You did it! Happy anniversary, darling.

It seems like just yesterday I watched you walk down the aisle. My love has grown for you every day since. Happy anniversary!

Where would I be without you? Thank you for always making me smile, being there for me and keeping me in check when I’m being annoying. Happy anniversary!

My wife, you make every day better. I love you the most. Happy anniversary!

Happy anniversary, my love! The best is yet to come. (And you can decide what’s for dinner tonight.)

Happy anniversary to my best friend and wife. You’re the queen of my heart.

You’re the most amazing woman. Then again, that’s why I married you. Happy anniversary.

Thank you for making every day special. I can’t imagine life without you, my sweetheart. Happy anniversary!

You know I’m not perfect, and you love me still. I love you, and you’re perfect. Happy anniversary!

Cheers to another year of marriage, honey! You’re amazing, and I look forward to all the years to come.

You did it. You endured another year with me as your husband. Happy anniversary!

I will never figure out how I got so lucky to be yours, but I’ll never take it for granted. I love you, always. Happy anniversary!

Life with you is simply the best. I’ll always love you just the way you are. Happy anniversary!

All these years, and our love story is just beginning. Happy anniversary, my wife!

[X] years ago you made me the happiest man on earth. I’m even happier now than I was then. Happy anniversary!

Happy anniversary wishes for other couples

Happy anniversary to a beautiful couple! Here’s to another year of love, laughter and happiness.

Another year in the books for one of the best couples around! Cheers to your love.

Happy anniversary — you're inspiration! May we all be so lucky to find a true love like yours.

You two are a reminder that love only gets better with time. Happy anniversary!

As you celebrate another year of marriage, may your love continue to blossom. Happy anniversary!

Cheers to a love that makes everyone else in the room jealous. Happy anniversary, lovebirds!

May your anniversary be filled with gratitude, good memories and joy. Here’s to many more happy and healthy years!

We can’t wait to see what joy and blessings another year of matrimony brings you both.

We all love watching your love grow and wish you continued happiness today and forever.

You make it look so easy! Happy anniversary to one of our favorite couples.

What a special couple! Wishing you a lifetime of health and happiness.

You two are an inspiration to us all. Congrats on another year together. We love you!

Happy anniversary! Remember, the secret to a thriving marriage is...well, you tell us!

People often say the first year of marriage is the hardest. One down, forever to go, lovebirds!

Best wishes as you embark on another year as a married couple. Watching you is a testament to what a loving commitment can look like.

Happy anniversary to a strong couple that doesn't sweat the small stuff — [X] years together is some pretty big stuff. Bravo!

Happy anniversary to a couple that has built an incredible life together. You’re a great example of enduring love.

What a partnership! Now, tell us your secrets. Happy anniversary!

We’re thinking of you on your anniversary. Wishing you another year of laughter, adventure and fighting over the remote. Congrats on [X] years!

It seems like just yesterday we watched you say “I do.” Now, it’s been [X] years of watching you build a life together. Happy anniversary to a pair that looks at each other the same way they did on their wedding day.

Happy anniversary wishes for parents

Happy anniversary to the greatest parents any kid could hope for, Mom and Dad! I hope you have a great day and thank you for being an inspiration to us all.

To the Most Valuable Parents around: Wishing you two MVPs many more home runs together in the years to come. Happy anniversary!

To a funny, smart, kind, patient, loving and wise couple. You must take after your favorite child! Okay, maybe it’s the other way around; happy anniversary!

I love that you two still manage to laugh together after all these years, and support each other through whatever muck or gold life throws at you. Happy anniversary!

Happy anniversary. You both deserve a medal!

What a beautiful thing to watch your love flourish and thrive after all these years. Best wishes for another beautiful year together!

Thanks for showing me what love looks like, Mom and Dad.

I’ve been inspired by the best couple around to strive for a healthy and happy marriage and never settle. Another 365 days around the sun together. Congrats on [X] years together!

It takes two very special people to have a relationship as deep and caring and fun as yours.

I wish I could have been at your wedding, Mom and Dad! At least now I have the greatest couple in the world to guide me through life. I love you both so much — happy anniversary!

With every year that goes by, I’m even more amazed by you two. Happy anniversary!

I’m so proud to be your kid. You make love look easy!

Wow! [X] years together and you still look at each other like two crazy kids. Happy anniversary.

I wish finding a love like yours was as easy as you make it look!

You guys are like a fine wine — you just keep getting better with age. Congrats on [X] years!

More happy anniversary wishes for anyone

You’re the yin to my yang. We did it!

Wishing us a great day on the anniversary of a perfect one. I love you!

Happy anniversary to my best half. I’ll love you forever!

Having you as my life partner is the greatest gift of all. Happy anniversary!

My love, my light, my forever. It’s been a great [X] years. Here’s to many more to come!

Being loved by you is my greatest gift. Loving you is my greatest privilege. Happy anniversary!

Happy anniversary to the person responsible for making me the luckiest person on the planet.

Through thick and thin, I’ll always be there for you. Happy anniversary!

Let’s keep pretending to listen to each other for another year. Happy anniversary!

Real life with you is better than any dream. Happy anniversary, my love!

Congratulations! I don’t know anyone else who could put up with me for [X] years! I love you. Happy anniversary!

I love you more every day. We made it through another year of fooling everyone into thinking we have it all figured out.

You’re the missing piece to my puzzle. Today and always, I will love and cherish you. Happy anniversary!