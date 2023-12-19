The “Never Have I Ever” game has a strong hold on society. Mindy Kaling named an entire television show after it, as it’s the way many teenagers admit to their friends all the different, daring things that they’ve done. It’s just as fun to play as an adult — especially because you likely have even more audacious things to cop to.

One of the most difficult things about playing “Never Have I Ever” is thinking of things you haven’t done on the spot. It’s like when someone asks you what your hobbies are, and suddenly, it’s like your brain can’t remember a single thing you’ve done in your entire life. With that in mind, we’ve compiled the best “Never Have I Ever” questions to ask during your next rousing game.

How to play “Never Have I Ever”

If you’re one of the people who can say, “Never have I ever played ‘Never Have I Ever,’” we have you covered. Before we share the best “Never Have I Ever” questions, here’s what you need to know about playing the game.

Typically, a group of people gather in a circle with their hands prominently shown in front of them and their fingers pointing up. Everyone takes turns saying something they’ve never done, such as “Never have I ever ghosted someone.” If anyone in the group has done that thing, then they must put one finger down. A person is out once they’ve put all 10 fingers down.

“Never Have I Ever” has also been adapted into a drinking game over the years, with individuals taking a drink each time they’ve done something. It’s up to you which version to play.

Best overall “Never Have I Ever” questions

Never have I ever broken a bone.

Never have I ever met a celebrity.

Never have I ever faked sick from work.

Never have I ever lied on my resume.

Never have I ever gone skiing.

Never have I ever had surgery.

Never have I ever committed a crime.

Never have I ever been stung by a bee.

Never have I ever lied about my age.

Never have I ever stood someone up on a date.

Never have I ever danced in the rain.

Never have I ever cried at work.

Never have I ever read an entire book in a day.

Never have I ever ruined an item of clothing I borrowed from a friend.

Never have I ever slid into a stranger’s DMs.

Never have I ever returned something after I wore it.

Never have I ever ghosted someone.

Never have I ever hit a parked car.

Never have I ever donated blood.

Never have I ever shoplifted.

Never have I ever sleepwalked.

Never have I ever been to a bachelorette party.

Funny “Never Have I Ever” questions

Never have I ever screamed during a scary movie.

Never have I ever laughed so hard I spit out my drink.

Never have I ever eaten whipped cream straight out of the can.

Never have I ever passed gas in a public space.

Never have I ever watched an entire television series in a day.

Never have I ever lied while playing “Never Have I Ever.”

Never have I ever thrown a drink at someone.

Never have I ever accidentally said “I love you” to a teacher or boss.

Never have I ever Googled someone before a date.

Never have I ever created a fake social media account.

Never have I ever crashed a party.

Never have I ever seen “Star Wars.”

Never have I ever been to a casino.

Never have I ever cut my own hair.

Never have I ever been told I snore.

Never have I ever dropped my phone in a toilet.

Never have I ever worn dirty socks.

Never have I ever thrown up at an amusement park.

Never have I ever crowd surfed.

Never have I ever jumped into a pool with clothes on.

Never have I ever drunk-dialed my ex.

Never have I ever used someone else’s toothbrush.

Never have I ever eaten someone else’s lunch from the office fridge.

Never have I ever laughed so hard I peed myself.

Action-based “Never Have I Ever” questions

Never have I ever used a fake ID.

Never have I ever gone skinny dipping.

Never have I ever gone on a blind date.

Never have I ever used a dating app.

Never have I ever solo traveled.

Never have I ever driven a car.

Never have I ever lived alone.

Never have I ever flown on a plane.

Never have I ever hitchhiked.

Never have I ever gotten a tattoo.

Never have I ever drank coffee.

Never have I ever been to a professional sports game.

Never have I ever dined and dashed.

Never have I ever ridden a horse.

Never have I ever slept outside.

Never have I ever been to a psychic.

Never have I ever seen the Pacific Ocean.

Never have I ever gone camping.

Never have I ever gone sledding.

Never have I ever taken a shot.

Never have I ever driven a stick shift.

Never have I ever gotten a piercing.

Never have I ever been to a nude beach.

Never have I ever gone scuba diving.

Never have I ever been to Asia.

Never have I ever been in a helicopter.

Juicy “Never Have I Ever” questions