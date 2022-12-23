Is the post office open on Christmas Eve? Here's what you need to know

You just got around to addressing holiday cards for loved ones on your list. We feel for you.

First, cut yourself some slack and know it’s totally fine to send Christmas cards and New Year’s greetings through the end of January. But if you’re anything like us, we’re guessing you’re still hoping to get your cards or letters to loved ones out the door by Christmas Eve. Same goes for mailing Hanukkah and Christmas gifts.

But is the post office even open on Christmas Eve? And how about FedEx, UPS and DHL? We did the hard work for you, so you can spend your time preparing for the festivities instead of searching high and low for their 2022 holiday hours.

Ahead, see where you should head if you have to send something on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day this year.

Is the post office open on Christmas Eve?

The U.S. Postal Service or USPS has the following hours on Christmas Eve, per USPS.com.

Local post offices will be open on Christmas Eve, but they may have extended, normal, or limited hours. Check your local post office location for specific hours of post offices near you.

If you're planning to drop something in the Blue collection boxes, keep in mind that mail may be picked up earlier than usual. USPS recommends dropping off your mail before noon even if the final collection time posted on the box is later. If you need a later mail pickup on Christmas Eve, go to your local post office.

Is the post office open on Christmas?

Because Christmas falls on a Sunday this year, the federal holiday will be observed on Monday, Dec. 26.

Local post office locations will be closed on Sunday, Dec. 25, and Monday, Dec. 26, per USPS.com. This also means mail will not be picked up from blue collection boxes and regular mail will not be delivered.

One exception: Priority Mail Express® mail will be delivered in limited locations and without a guarantee unless otherwise noted.

What about FedEx, UPS and DHL?

You may also be wondering about other delivery services and their Christmas Eve schedules. Here’s the rundown.

FedEx

FedEx, FedEx Ground, FedEx Ground Economy and FedEx Freight services are closed on Christmas Eve, per their holiday schedule.

FedEx Express will have modified service on Christmas Eve with early station, on-call pickups, and dropbox closings in some areas. FedEx Office has modified hours, but FedEx SameDay City, FedEx Custom Critical and FedEx Trade Networks services will stay open.

UPS

Several services will be available on Christmas Eve.

UPS delivery for all services is available. UPS® pickup for Air and international Air services are only available if prearranged by December 21 with no ground service pickup.

Some UPS store locations may have modified business hours on Christmas Eve, so check with your local store for specific hours of operation before you head out to mail something.

DHL

DHL services will remain fully operational on Christmas Eve, per EasyShip.com. For the most-up-to date information, call DHL customer service at 1-800-225-5345.