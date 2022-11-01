80 funny Christmas riddles and brainteasers that are full of holiday cheer

You ever wonder what a reindeer with two legs is called? Eileen. Get it? Eileen?
That's so bad ... but in a good way, right? Because, if we're being honest, it's nearly impossible not to giggle over a solid dad joke — especially around the holidays when having a sense of humor is practically mandatory amid the hustle and bustle of the season.
Whatever you've got on the holiday docket this year, you could probably use a bit of comic relief to ensure that it really is a holly jolly season. Luckily, we've got a mix of easy and hard Christmas riddles to keep your spirits bright.
Love the Eileen punchline? Trust us, there are plenty more laughs where that came from. Whether you're in the market for a funny Christmas pun to caption an Instagram post or a festive brainteaser to test everyone's holiday IQ, we've got exactly what you need to help, uh, sleigh the crowd.
This tree-mendous collection of funny Christmas riddles is perfect for both the kids and adults at any — and every — holiday gathering. The only problem? Yule be sorry because once you start, there's snow way you'll be able to stop ho-ho-ho-ing.
Funny Christmas riddles
- Question: What do snowmen wear on their heads? Answer: Ice caps.
- Question: Where does Santa store his suit? Answer: In the Claus-et.
- Question: Why do bees stay inside during the winter? Answer: Swarm.
- Question: Why did Santa buy a self-help book? Answer: He had low elf-esteem.
- Question: Why don’t lobsters give Christmas presents? Answer: They’re shellfish.
- Question: What’s the coldest month of the year? Answer: Decem-brrrrr
- Question: Where do Santa and Mrs. Claus vote? Answer: At the North Poll.
- Question: What happens when snowmen get mad? Answer: They give you the cold shoulder.
- Question: How does Santa stop from getting sick? Answer: He gets a flue shot.
- Question: What did one snowman say to the other? Answer: You’re cool.
- Question: Why did the snowman buy a bag of carrots? Answer: He wanted to pick his nose.
- Question: What did Santa say after Christmas? Answer: That about wraps it up.
- Question: What do you call a cat who gives you presents? Answer: Santa paws.
- Question: What do snowmen wear to work? Answer: Snowsuits.
- Question: What do reindeer do if they lose their tail? Answer: Go retail shopping.
- Question: Why can’t Santa Claus take a shower? Answer: Because he has Noel.
- Question: What kind of insect sings Christmas carols? Answer: A humbug.
- Question: What kind of photos do elves take? Answer: Elfies.
- Question: What do snowmen eat for breakfast? Answer: Frosted flakes.
- Question: What did one snowman say to the other? Answer: I only have ice for you.
- Question: Did you hear about the snowman who got in trouble? Answer: He was on thin ice.
- Question: Which season is the best? Answer: Winter because it’s way cooler than the others.
- Question: What do elves do after school? Answer: Gnomework.
- Question: Why shouldn’t you tell jokes while standing on ice? Answer: You don't want it to crack up.
- Question: How much does it cost to park Santa’s sleigh? Answer: Eight bucks.
- Question: Did you hear about Santa going bankrupt? Answer: He was Nickel-lous.
- Question: What do cats wish each other around the holidays? Answer: A Happy Mew Year.
- Question: How do snowmen eat their cupcakes? Answer: With frosting.
- Question: What do you call a two-legged reindeer? Answer: Eileen.
- Question: What do you call a reindeer that likes to swim? Answer: Bob.
- Question: Why are snowmen good secret-keepers? Answer: They don’t snow and tell.
- Question: What do you get when you cross a vampire and snowman? Answer: Frostbite.
- Question: Did you hear about Santa’s sunburn? Answer: Now he’s Krisp Kringle.
- Question: What do they call break time at the North Pole? Answer: A Santa pause.
- Question: What do gingerbread men use to make their beds? Answer: Cookie sheets.
- Question: Who says “oh, oh, oh?” Answer: Santa when he's walking backwards.
- Question: Where do snowmen put their money? Answer: Snowbanks.
- Question: What comes at the end of Christmas? Answer: The letter “s.”
- Question: How do elves get around at the North Pole? Answer: In minivans.
- Question: What does December have that no other month has? Answer: The letter “d.”
- Question: What kind of ball doesn’t bounce? Answer: A snowball.
- Question: What did one snowman say to the other? Answer: "Do you smell carrots?"
- Question: Which of Santa’s reindeer has the worst manners? Answer: Rude-olph.
- Question: Which reindeer prefers Valentine’s Day to Christmas? Answer: Cupid.
- Question: What’s a parent’s favorite Christmas carol? Answer: “Silent Night.”
- Question: Why can’t Christmas trees stand up on their own? Answer: They don’t have legs.
- Question: When does Christmas come before Thanksgiving? Answer: In the dictionary.
- Question: What do you get when you cross a tortoise and a bird? Answer: A turtle dove.
- Question: What did one snow globe say to the other? Answer: I feel a little shaken.
- Question: Why did the Christmas cookie go to the doctor? Answer: It was feeling crumby.
- Question: Why did Santa put his bed in the fireplace? Answer: He wanted to sleep like a log.
- Question: Why did the turkey skip Christmas dinner? Answer: It was stuffed.
- Question: Why did Santa plant a garden? Answer: He likes to ho, ho, ho.
- Question: Why is the alphabet one letter short during the holidays? Answer: Noel.
- Question: Why is a broken drum the best Christmas gift to give? Answer: You just can’t beat it.
- Question: Why did Santa throw a clock out the window? Answer: He wanted to see time fly.
- Question: How do snowmen say goodbye? Answer: They say, "Have an ice day!"
- Question: How do you know when Santa’s around? Answer: You can sense his presents.
- Question: What's red, white and blue during Christmastime? Answer: A sad candy cane.
- Question: What was Santa’s favorite subject in school? Answer: Chemis-tree.
- Question: Why don’t Christmas trees knit? Answer: Because they keep dropping their needles.
- Tricky Christmas brain teasersQuestion: Which is faster hot or cold? Answer: Hot because it’s much easier to catch cold.
- Question: What kind of person can only live outdoors? Answer: A snowman.
- Question: I’m on the Christmas table, but you can’t eat me. What am I? Answer: The dishes.
- Question: You can only see me when it’s cold outside. What am I?Answer: Your breath.
- Question: I’m tall when I’m young, short when I’m old. What am I? Answer: A candle.
- Question: Which one of Santa’s reindeer can you see in outer space? Answer: Comet.
- Question: How long should a reindeer’s legs be? Answer: Long enough to reach the ground.
- Question: Other than Rudolph, which one of Santa’s reindeer doesn’t have an “e” in their name? Answer: Cupid.
- Question: Which of Santa’s reindeer is the fastest? Answer: Dasher.
- Question: Why is Santa so good at karate? Answer: He’s got a black belt.
- Question: Where does Santa go to find his reindeer on Christmas Eve? Answer: It depends on where he left them.
- Question: What should you say to a stressed-out snowman? Answer: Chill out!
- Question: Which two letters describe a snow-covered road? Answer: “I” and “C.”
- Question: What do you call a snowman on rollerskates? Answer: A snowmobile.
- Question: How did Santa get lost on Christmas Eve? Answer: He was mis-sled.
- Question: What do you get when you cross Santa Claus and a duck? Answer: A Christmas quacker.
- Question: What does Santa plant in the fall? Answer: Christmas bulbs.
- Question: What kind of bikes do snowmen ride? Answer: Icicles.
- Question: Where do snowmen go to dance? Answer: To a snowball.