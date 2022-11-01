80 funny Christmas riddles and brainteasers that are full of holiday cheer

You ever wonder what a reindeer with two legs is called? Eileen. Get it? Eileen?

That's so bad ... but in a good way, right? Because, if we're being honest, it's nearly impossible not to giggle over a solid dad joke — especially around the holidays when having a sense of humor is practically mandatory amid the hustle and bustle of the season.

Whatever you've got on the holiday docket this year, you could probably use a bit of comic relief to ensure that it really is a holly jolly season. Luckily, we've got a mix of easy and hard Christmas riddles to keep your spirits bright.

Love the Eileen punchline? Trust us, there are plenty more laughs where that came from. Whether you're in the market for a funny Christmas pun to caption an Instagram post or a festive brainteaser to test everyone's holiday IQ, we've got exactly what you need to help, uh, sleigh the crowd.

This tree-mendous collection of funny Christmas riddles is perfect for both the kids and adults at any — and every — holiday gathering. The only problem? Yule be sorry because once you start, there's snow way you'll be able to stop ho-ho-ho-ing.

Funny Christmas riddles