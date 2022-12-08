Christmas is the time of year that inspires us to go the extra mile for those closest to us. Whether it’s cooking a delicious and unforgettable Christmas Eve dinner, giving perfect gifts that require lots of thought or carefully planning a special date your partner will adore, you’ll gladly oblige to make things magical for the ones you love.

This level of care and detail can also apply to the Christmas cards you send out to family and friends. While making a photo card online certainly has its charm and pre-made holiday cards can show off your personality, there’s something about a DIY Christmas card that can’t be beat. Everyone will notice the thought and care you put into these card ideas — and a handwritten Christmas wish inside is the perfect finishing touch.

Crafted cards are just another way to bring festive flair to the season. Just like the personalized ornaments or gifts you give, your loved ones will treasure these homemade Christmas cards forever.

Ornament cutout cards

All Things Paper/Kristen Desrosier of LCI Paper

Thanks to some printable magic and crafting tools, you’ll be able to make this peek-a-boo ornament card that looks like it was made by a pro.

Get the tutorial at All Things Paper.

'Joy' Christmas card

Amy Latta Creations

Joy is a pretty big part of the holiday season, and you can celebrate all those jubilant vibes with a card that features the word along with plenty of sparkle.

Get the tutorial at Amy Latta Creations.

Watercolor card

Smiling Colors

If you’ve never considered yourself to be an artist, you might be surprised to learn that you can actually watercolor your own holiday cards. It’s so much easier than you think, especially if you follow this tutorial.

Get the tutorial at Smiling Colors.

Printable holiday cards

A Beautiful Mess

Instead of waiting and waiting for your photo cards to arrive in the mail, make your own using this retro-inspired template.

Get the tutorial at A Beautiful Mess.

Triangle tree cards

Non-Toy Gifts

Making handmade cards is the perfect craft to do with your kids, and they’ll get a thrill out of turning green triangles into Christmas trees.

Get the tutorial at Non-Toy Gifts.

Washi tape card

The Full Nester

Is there anything that washi tape can’t do? This card proves our point, all while adding glitz and glamour to metallic cards.

Get the tutorial at The Full Nester.

Gnome pop-up card

OGCrafts

‘Tis the season for Christmas gnomes! Trade Santa Claus for these pint-sized creatures this time around.

Get the tutorial at OGCrafts.

Paint chip Christmas card

One Little Project

All those paint chips you’ve collected over the years? Now they’ll finally serve a purpose other than sitting in your junk drawer.

Get the tutorial at One Little Project.

Painted Christmas cards

Fox + Hazel

Get out your paintbrush and test your creativity with these artistic cards.

Get the tutorial at Fox + Hazel.

Christmas card ornament

Abbotts At Home

Instead of sending standard Christmas cards, why not whip up some DIY Christmas card ornaments instead? Your friends and family will be delighted at this card that doubles as a gift.

Get the tutorial at Abbotts At Home.

Fork painted cards

Projects with Kids

Who knew that something as simple as a fork could create such pretty holiday card designs? Enlist your kiddos for this fun Christmas craft.

Get the tutorial at Projects with Kids.

Beaded Christmas card

Craft Me Happy

Those little beads you couldn’t get enough of when you were little? As it turns out, they can do a lot beyond bracelets, like creating a beaded wreath on front of a holiday card.

Get the tutorial at Craft Me Happy.

Snowman Christmas card

The Kingston Home

Frosty would certainly be proud of this DIY card, featuring a cheery snowman with a glittery details.

Get the tutorial at The Kingston Home.

Stamped Christmas card

Ohoh Deco

For Christmas cards that look as if they were crafted by a real artist, look to these stamped creations that are a cinch to make.

Get the tutorial at Ohoh Deco.

'Merry & Bright' card

Sprinkled with Glitter

Featuring two of our favorite words to describe the season, this “Merry & Bright” card features a bit of faux wood veneer, a berry-festooned wreath and other festive accents.

Get the tutorial at Sprinkled with Glitter.

Snow globe photo card

A Beautiful Mess

Everyone always enjoys receiving photo cards, but level yours up by showcasing a snapshot in a snow globe, complete with loose sequins.

Get the tutorial at A Beautiful Mess.

String art Christmas card

Hello Wonderful

While string art was undoubtedly a beloved pastime in the 1960s era, it’s making a comeback — just in time for Christmas.

Get the tutorial at Hello, Wonderful.

Watercolor ornament card

Fox + Hazel

Transform your holiday cards into mini watercolor masterpieces with these steps.

Get the tutorial at Fox + Hazel.

Felt holly Christmas card

I Heart Maggie

Although this card looks like it took forever to make, it only requires a few minutes of your time. Stick with a standard greeting or pick something tailored to the recipient.

Get the tutorial at I Heart Maggie.

'Let it snow' card

Tangled Threads and Things

Short on time? Grab a white paint pen and draw a few snowflakes on a piece of card stock.

Get the tutorial at Tangled Threads and Things.

3D Christmas card

I Heart Maggie

Make a Christmas card that will jump off the page — literally —thanks to some 3D touches.

Get the tutorial at I Heart Maggie.

Pop-up Christmas card

Sweet Teal

It’s always fun when a card reveals a surprise inside like a pop-up snowman or Christmas tree.

Get the tutorial at Sweet Teal.