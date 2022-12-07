55 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' quotes to make spirits merry and fright

Not exactly a Christmas movie, but not quite a Halloween flick, "The Nightmare Before Christmas" arguably combines the best of both holidays.

Responding to the ongoing debate over which holiday "The Nightmare Before Christmas" is actually intended for, the movie's composer Danny Elfman settled the score (sort of) in an interview with USA TODAY saying, "It's obviously about Christmas, but for me, it's a Halloween movie."

Either way, it's a classic family-friendly film you can watch any time of year.

The beloved animated movie tells the tale of Jack Skellington, a pumpkin king who's tired of celebrating Halloween and becomes enraptured upon discovering Christmastown.

“Eureka! This year, Christmas will be ours,” Jack exclaims in one of many unforgettable "The Nightmare Before Christmas" quotes from the cult classic. And everyone's favorite pumpkin king isn't the only one with all the good lines.

Sally, his patchwork crush, has some memorable quotes on love. Then there's Oogie Boogie, the monster with a sinister plan for "Sandy Claws."

We’ve got the definitive collection of 'The Nightmare Before Christmas" quotes that you can use as Instagram captions, Christmas greetings or a bit of Christmas movie trivia.

For instance, a photo of a festive Christmas light display pairs nicely with Jack's excited "What's this? What's this? There's color everywhere!"

The first snowfall of the year? "There's frost on every window, I can't believe my eyes," he sings.

But don't take our word for it, keep scrolling and see for yourself. No matter if you have the entire movie memorized or are fairly new to the wild and wonderful ways of Jack Skellington, these festive quotes are sure to fill you with the Christmasween spirit.

Best Jack Skellington quotes

“What’s this? What’s this? There’s color everywhere.”

“Listen, everyone. I want to tell you about Christmastown.”

“What’s this? There’s white things in the air.”

“My dearest friend, if you don’t mind, I’d like to join you by your side, where we can gaze into the stars.”

“There’s frost on every window, I can’t believe my eyes. And in my bones I feel the warmth that’s coming from inside.”

“What’s this? They’re hanging mistletoe, they kiss. Why that looks so unique, inspired!”

“And sit together, now and forever, for it is plain as anyone can see, we’re simply meant to be.”

“The streets are lined with little creatures laughing, everybody seems so happy, have I possibly gone daffy?”

“There’s children throwing snowballs, instead of throwing heads. They’re busy building toys and absolutely no one’s dead.”

“This is a thing called a present. The whole thing starts with a box.”

“Just a box with bright-colored paper. And the whole thing’s topped with a bow.”

“They’re gathering around to hear a story, roasting chestnuts on a fire.”

“My what a brilliant nose you have. The better to light my way! To the head of the team, Zero! We’re off!”

“What’s this? In here, they’ve got a little tree, how queer. They’re covering it with tiny little things. They’ve got electric lights on strings.”

“The children are asleep, but look, there’s nothing underneath. No ghouls, no witches here to scream and scare them or ensnare them, only little cozy things.”

“Instead of screams, I swear I can hear music in the air. The smell of cakes and pies are absolutely everywhere.”

“The sights, the sounds, they’re everywhere and all around."

“What is this place that I have found? What is this? Christmas town? Hmmm.”

“Christmas time is buzzing in my skull, will it let me be I cannot tell.”

“Through my bony fingers it does slip, like a snowflake in a fiery grip”

“I’ve read these Christmas books so many times, I know the stories and I know the rhymes."

"I know the Christmas carols all by heart, my skull’s so full, it’s tearing me apart.”

“Just because I cannot see it, doesn’t mean I can’t believe it.”

“I think this Christmas thing is not as tricky as it seems and why should they have all the fun? It should belong to everyone.”

“Why, I could make a Christmas tree! And there’s no reason I can find I couldn’t handle Christmas time. I bet I could improve it, too and that’s exactly what I’ll do.”

“Eureka! This year, Christmas will be ours!”

“Forgive me, Mr. Claws. I’m afraid I’ve made a terrible mess of your holiday.”

“Sandy Claws in person. What a pleasure to meet you. Why, you have hands! You don’t have claws at all.”

“On a dark, cold night, under full moonlight, he flies into a fog like a vulture in the sky and they call him Sandy Claws.”

“There’s got to be a logical way to explain this Christmas thing.”

Best Sally quotes

“Frog’s breath will overpower any odor.”

“Will we ever end up together? No, I think not, it’s never to become, for I am not the one.”

“And does he notice my feelings for him? And will he see how much he means to me? I think it’s not to be.”

“I sense there’s something in the wind that feels like tragedy’s at hand.”

“Can’t shake this feeling that I have. The worst is just around the bend.”

“I’d like to join the crowd, in their enthusiastic cloud.”

“Someone has to help Jack! Where’d they take that Sandy Claws?”

Best Oogie Boogie quotes

“Are you a gambling man, Sandy? Let’s play.”

“Mmmm, my, my … what have we here?”

“Ah, lovely. Tickle, tickle, tickle.”

“Sandy — looks like it’s Oogie’s turn to boogie.”

“Jack, but they said you were dead. You must be double dead. Well, come on bone man.”

“I am the shadow on the moon at night, filling your dreams to the brim with fright.”

“He’s ancient, he’s ugly, I don’t know which is worse, I might just split a seam now, if I don’t die laughing first.”

More 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' quotes

