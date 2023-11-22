Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Thanksgiving has arrived, and with it comes the official start to the holiday season.

If you've already started listening to Christmas songs and have the tree in the stand, good news: you're ahead of the game. Got your holiday shopping finished? Then congratulations are definitely in order.

However, if you're like most people, now that it's Turkey Day, and you've probably just starting to think about all the things that need to be done in order to deck the halls and make spirits bright this year.

Or perhaps you need a few last-minute items, like an extra set of chairs or other household essentials, and you're hoping to swing by The Home Depot and pick them up before everyone shows up on your doorstep.

If that's the case, naturally you're probably wondering, "Is Home Depot open on Thanksgiving?" Great question — and, fortunately, you've come to the right place for answers, because we've got 'em.

Given that many retailers and grocers are closed in observance of the the holiday, it's good to check hours and details before you go, because no one wants to show up only to find an empty parking lot.

To save you the time and hassle, we've collected all the details on Home Depot's Thanksgiving hours in 2023. Here's everything you need to know.

Is The Home Depot open on Thanksgiving 2023

We hate to break it to you, but no. The Home Depot is closed on Thanksgiving in 2023 and won't reopen until Friday morning, Nov. 24.

According to a Home Depot spokesperson, most stores will be reopen for normal business hours on Black Friday, which are typically 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

That said, customers are encouraged to confirm hours with their local Home Depot before heading out.

Find a Home Depot store near you

If you plan to show up bright and early on the day after Thanksgiving, you might want to double check the closest location or local hours before heading out the door. The quickest way to do that is to check out Home Depot’s store locator.

To make things easy, you can find the Home Depot nearest to you right here.

Stores open on Thanksgiving in 2023

If you're fretting that the Home Depot is closed this Thanksgiving, not to worry, there are plenty of other retailers open for business and hopefully you can pick up whatever you need at any one of the many stores open on Thanksgiving this year.

