15 easy summer dinners for when it's too hot to cook

Minimal efforts yield simple but delicious dinners — no oven required.
Gazpacho
Cold blender soups like gazpacho can hit the spot on a steamy day.Getty Images
By Ronnie Koenig

Weeknight dinners can be hard to figure out anytime of year but when temperatures soar and you don't feel like turning the oven on it's easy to feel at a loss. Instead of ordering takeout, there are plenty of things home cooks can do that require minimal effort and no heat.

"When the summer season starts, I rely on lighter meals that require little cooking," said Palak Patel, chef at the Institute of Culinary Education in an email to TODAY Food. "I use lots of seasonal produce, fruits and easy dressings to pull a meal together."

Patel suggested putting chopped salads on the top of your menu.

"Use any number of vegetables (chopped into similar sized pieces), a can of chickpeas and your favorite seasoning like tahini, hummus or any citrus juice mixed with Dijon and olive oil. This is on rinse and repeat most summers with variations on dressing and vegetables."

Chopped Caprese Salad
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Chopped Caprese Salad

Reed Alexander

Cold blender soups like gazpacho can also hit the spot.

"Simply add heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, red wine vinegar, salt and pepper to a blender and puree. Top it with any chopped seasonal vegetables and pre-made croutons."

Gazpacho Soup
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Gazpacho Soup

Natalie Morales

Avocado toast is another easy meal that everyone in the family will eat. "Avocado toast is a simple meal with good toasted bread, thinly sliced vegetables, crushed red pepper and za'atar," said Patel. "Variations can include smoked salmon, frozen roasted corn, fresh tomatoes, shallots and microgreens."

Al's Garlic Avocado Toast
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Al's Garlic Avocado Toast

Al Roker

"​Take advantage of fresh summer produce that is delicious raw," Ann Ziata, chef-instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education told TODAY in an email. "Tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuces, jicama and even summer squash are wonderful tossed with a little vinaigrette." Ziata said her go-tos in hot weather are cucumber yogurt soup and gazpacho.

If you're crunched for time, she suggests using jarred roasted bell peppers, artichokes, olives and canned beans which are all quick and easy to add to a recipe. ​

Arugula, Roasted Bell Pepper and White Bean Salad
Carl Tremblay / America's Test Kitchen
Get The Recipe

Arugula, Roasted Bell Pepper and White Bean Salad

America's Test Kitchen

If you do feel like getting fancy, she suggested using a vegetable peeler to create “carpaccio” salads. "You can marinate ribbons of root vegetables like beets, turnips and carrots in citrus juice with a little olive oil and fresh herbs," she said. "If you have a spiral vegetable slicer, you can make zucchini noodles and smother them in fresh pesto."

Pasta without the guilt: Healthy pesto zoodles
Courtesy of JS Health
Get The Recipe

Pasta without the guilt: Healthy pesto zoodles

Jessica Sepel

Need more inspiration for weeknight dinners that bring the flavor but not the heat? Read on:

Grilled Salmon with Roasted Green Tomatoes

Alex Guarnaschelli says you can serve this delicious recipe hot off the grill or cook it in advance as serve chilled. Put the tomatoes on foil on the grill so there's no need to turn the oven on!

Grilled Salmon with Roasted Green Tomatoes
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Grilled Salmon with Roasted Green Tomatoes

Alex Guarnaschelli

Valerie Bertinelli's Salmon Salad-Stuffed Avocados

Use leftover salmon to make this cooling and healthy weeknight dish.

Valerie Bertinelli's Salmon Salad-Stuffed Avocados
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Valerie Bertinelli's Salmon Salad-Stuffed Avocados

Valerie Bertinelli

Leftover Rotisserie Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Hard boiled eggs and Dijon mustard give this chicken salad a special kick.

Leftover Rotisserie Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Kardea Brown
Get The Recipe

Leftover Rotisserie Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Kardea Brown

Donatella Arpaia's Elevated Italian Sub

Sandwiches for dinner is nothing short of brilliant when temps are soaring. This sub is built with fresh mozzarella and a tangy vinaigrette.

Donatella Arpaia's Elevated Italian Sub
Kristen Little
Get The Recipe

Donatella Arpaia's Elevated Italian Sub

Donatella Arpaia

Citrus Ceviche

Joy Bauer says that fresh lime juice "cooks" the fish in ceviche in place of heat. This bright recipe includes tomatoes, cucumber, avocado and onions.

Citrus Ceviche
Joy Bauer
Get The Recipe

Citrus Ceviche

Joy Bauer

Tabitha Brown's Tomato Sandwich

This simple, juicy recipe is in-season and delicious. Use as much mayo and black pepper as you see fit!

Tabitha Brown's Tomato Sandwich
Tabitha Brown
Get The Recipe

Tabitha Brown's Tomato Sandwich

Tabitha Brown

Chickpea and Tuna Salad

This light, bright and flavorful dish will transport you to the Amalfi Coast.

Chickpea and Tuna Salad
Laura Vitale
Get The Recipe

Chickpea and Tuna Salad

Laura Vitale

No-Cook Couscous Salad with Chickpeas and Feta

You don't even need to boil water to make this flavorful recipe. Serve chilled for a delicious lunch on a hot day.

No-Cook Couscous Salad with Chickpeas and Feta
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

No-Cook Couscous Salad with Chickpeas and Feta

Alejandra Ramos

Chicken Caesar Salad Tacos

Store-bought rotisserie chicken is your best friend on a too-hot-to-cook day!

Chicken Caesar Salad Tacos
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Chicken Caesar Salad Tacos

Alejandra Ramos

Giada's Millet Tabbouleh Salad

Giada adds strawberries to this refreshing dish which you can serve as a meal or a side-salad.

Giada's Millet Tabbouleh Salad
Courtesy Giada De Laurentiis
Get The Recipe

Giada's Millet Tabbouleh Salad

Giada De Laurentiis

Ronnie Koenig

Ronnie Koenig is a writer for TODAY.com, covering the food and pop culture beats. She also writes about health and wellness, parenting and relationships for NBC Better and TMRW x TODAY, serves as a senior editor for New Jersey Family, and contributes to The New York Times and Real Simple. She is a graduate of Barnard College and a mom of twins.