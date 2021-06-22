Ingredients
Chef notes
Here millet serves as a gluten-free alternative to bulgur wheat; it makes for a lighter, more refreshing tabbouleh. I also add strawberries, which, though quite nontraditional, provide a bit of sweetness and a pretty pop of color. To make it an even more substantial entrée salad, add bits of chicken or salmon. Of course, you can also serve it as a side to a simple summer meal.
Technique tip: If you're in a pinch for time, cook the millet ahead of time. Cooked millet can be frozen for up to 2 months and is easy to defrost and use on a whim.
Swap option: If you're not a millet fan, you could use quinoa instead. You can also add a protein like chicken or salmon.
Preparation1.
Place the millet in a saucepan with 2 cups lightly salted water and bring to a boil over medium heat.2.
Cover the pan, reduce the heat to low, and simmer the millet for 20 minutes.3.
Remove from the heat and let stand for 10 minutes, then fluff with a fork. Let cool.4.
Place 1 cup of the cooked millet in a medium bowl and reserve the rest for another use (cooked millet can be frozen for up to 2 months).5.
Add the parsley, mint, shallot, cucumber, and strawberries. Season with the salt, lemon juice and olive oil. Mix well to coat evenly. Serve over greens, if desired.