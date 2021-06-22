Chef notes

Here millet serves as a gluten-free alternative to bulgur wheat; it makes for a lighter, more refreshing tabbouleh. I also add strawberries, which, though quite nontraditional, provide a bit of sweetness and a pretty pop of color. To make it an even more substantial entrée salad, add bits of chicken or salmon. Of course, you can also serve it as a side to a simple summer meal.

Technique tip: If you're in a pinch for time, cook the millet ahead of time. Cooked millet can be frozen for up to 2 months and is easy to defrost and use on a whim.

Swap option: If you're not a millet fan, you could use quinoa instead. You can also add a protein like chicken or salmon.