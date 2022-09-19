Meghan Markle’s funeral dress is a flashback to an outfit she wore to the queen’s birthday

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wore a black Stella McCartney cape dress to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday, Sept. 19 — the same style of dress she wore to the queen's birthday celebration four years ago.

The former Meghan Markle previously wore the same dress, in navy, in 2018 for a concert at London's Royal Albert Hall to celebrate the queen's 92nd birthday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the Royal Albert Hall to attend a star-studded concert to celebrate the queen's 92nd birthday on April 21, 2018. John Stillwell / WPA Pool via Getty Images

Meghan paired the black dress for Elizabeth's funeral with a pair of diamond and pearl studs, which the queen gave to Meghan as a gift during their first official engagement together in 2018.

Meghan and Elizabeth had their first official engagement at a special church service at Westminster Abbey to mark Commonwealth Day in the months ahead of Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19. Karwai Tang / WireImage

Following her wedding ceremony at Windsor Castle, Meghan donned a white, high-neck dress also designed by Stella McCartney to head over to the reception.

Meghan previously wore the same earrings to a special service for the queen at Westminster Hall on Sept. 14.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, also honored the queen by wearing a brooch that features three pearls on the corners of a pave-set leaf that formerly belonged to the queen at the Westminster Hall service.

For Elizabeth's funeral, the former Kate Middleton chose to wear a four-strand pearl necklace that once belonged to the queen. Kate also wore the same necklace to Prince Philip's funeral last year.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, arriving with two of her three children to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Geoff Pugh / AFP Pool via Getty Images

The piece, which includes pearls reportedly given to the queen as a gift from the Japanese government, had also been seen on Princess Diana during a royal function in 1982.

Kate's daughter, Charlotte, pinned a horseshoe brooch to her coat while attending the queen's funeral. Kensington Palace confirmed to NBC News the brooch was a gift from Elizabeth.

Charlotte's older brother, Prince George, also attended the funeral, though their younger brother, Prince Louis, did not attend. Meghan and Harry's children, Archie and Lilibet, were not in attendance.

Elizabeth's funeral capped off a 10-day mourning period in the United Kingdom following her death on Sept. 8. After the funeral service, her coffin was taken from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch in Hyde Park.

Her coffin was then driven in a hearse to Windsor Castle, her final resting place. The queen was buried next to her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.