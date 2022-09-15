How Kate Middleton's and Meghan Markle's jewelry paid homage to the queen

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II through their jewelry during a special service on Sept. 14 honoring the queen at Westminster Hall.

The former Meghan Markle wore a pair of classic pearl and diamond studs that Elizabeth gave to her as a gift during their first solo engagement in 2018, a spokesperson for the Duchess of Sussex said in a statement.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk as procession with the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives at Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace for her lying in state on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. WPA Pool via Getty Images

Meghan and the queen met for their first official engagement in the months ahead of Meghan's marriage to Prince Harry in 2018 for a special church service to mark Commonwealth Day.

The former Kate Middleton also honored Elizabeth during the service by wearing a large brooch that features three pearls on the corners of a pave-set leaf that formerly belonged to the queen.

Britain's Catherine (L), Princess of Wales and Meghan (R), Duchess of Sussex, walk as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the Palace of Westminster, following a procession from Buckingham Palace, in London on September 14, 2022. Phil Noble / AFP - Getty Images

Elizabeth, who loved pearls, wore the same brooch on her 73rd birthday while attending a concert in South Korea. In photos of the event, the queen wore the brooch pinned to a yellow dress with white polka dots, white gloves and her signature three-strand pearl necklace.

Queen Elizabeth smiling with her pearl-adorned brooch on her 73rd birthday at a concert held in her honor in Seoul, South Korea. Fiona Hanson / PA Images via Getty Images

In addition to honoring the queen, Kate also paid tribute to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, by wearing a pair of pearl earrings that once belonged to her husband's mother.

Camilla, Queen Consort, also chose pearl jewelry for the event, pairing a multi-strand pearl necklace with pearl earrings.

Camilla and Kate traveled in the same car to the service at Westminster Hall, while Meghan and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, traveled in different vehicles behind the queen's coffin.

King Charles III and the queen's three other children — Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — walked behind their mother's coffin on Sept. 14 for the 38-minute walk between Buckingham Palace and Westminster Hall.

Prince William and Harry walked side by side behind the queen's children in a moment reminiscent of when the brothers walked behind their mother's coffin after her death in 1997. William wore a military uniform, while Harry wore a suit.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into Westminster Hall on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. WPA Pool via Getty Images

A spokesperson for Harry said in a statement he would be wearing a morning suit for all events honoring the queen.

“His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Elizabeth died at age 96 at her beloved Balmoral Castle in the Scottish highlands on Sept. 8, sending the United Kingdom into a period of mourning. The queen's funeral ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 19, after several days of lying in state and allowing the British public to pay their respects.