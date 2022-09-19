Meghan Markle arrives at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has arrived at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The former Meghan Markle arrived at the funeral wearing a black formal cape dress and matching hat, with her hair in a chignon.

The diamond and pearl earrings that she wore had been given to her by the queen during their first official joint engagement in 2018. Meghan already previously wore the earrings once last week to pay tribute to her grandmother-in-law.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at Westminster Abbey. Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

Members of the royal family and many world leaders also attended the late monarch's funeral.

Meghan's husband, Prince Harry, walked as part of the procession accompanying Elizabeth's casket into Westminster Abbey.

Photos show Meghan entering the funeral alongside Sophie, Countess of Wessex, the wife of Prince Edward, the queen's youngest child.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are seen on The Mall ahead of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth Il. Ian Forsyth / Getty Images

The couple's children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, did not attend the funeral. Their cousins Prince George and Princess Charlotte were seen at Westminster Abbey, though younger cousin Prince Louis was not there.

This marks the first time a state funeral has been held since 1965, when former Prime Minister Winston Churchill died. Two thousand people are attending the Sept. 19 event, with thousands of others lining the streets outside Westminster Abbey and along the route that the queen's procession will take later on Monday. Thousands of mourners also filed past the queen's casket when she lied in state at Westminster Hall for four days.

After the funeral, the queen will be buried at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Palace, alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, her parents and her sister.

