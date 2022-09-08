Live Updates: Prince William drives to Queen Elizabeth II’s side with royal family members

SEE NEW POSTS

President Joe Biden briefed on Queen Elizabeth II's health During an off camera press briefling, NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby told reporters that President Biden has been briefed on the queen's health. "His and the first lady's thoughts are solidly with the Queen and her family," Kirby said.





Prince William drives members of the royal family to Balmoral Prince William, Prince Edward, Sophie Countess of Wessex and Prince Andrew pulled up to Balmoral after previously landing at the Aberdeen airport. William drove the Range Rover taking his uncles and aunt to Balmoral. Their car arrived alongside others. A convoy or vehicles arrives outside the gates of the Balmoral Estate in Ballater, Scotland on Sept. 8, 2022. Andy Buchanan / AFP via Getty Images





U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss not planning to travel to Scotland There are no plans for the Prime Minister to travel to Scotland on Thursday or Friday, Downing Street confirmed. Truss was appointed prime minister after meeting with the queen at Balmoral on Tuesday. Queen Elizabeth II has appointed 15 prime ministers total. Tuesday's was the first time the ceremonial handover of power took place at Balmoral. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, left, welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland on Sept. 6. Jane Barlow / Pool via AP Read more here.





Princes Harry and William to reunite in Balmoral, where they learned of Princess Diana's death The queen is currently at Balmoral, her summer residence in Scotland. She typically spends a portion of the year at the sprawling Aberdeenshire castle, from August through October. The estate also holds a significant place in Windsor family history: Prince Harry and Prince William were at Balmoral when they learned of their mother Princess Diana's death in 1997. "Scotland is the source of some of my happiest memories but also some of my saddest. I was in Balmoral when I was told my mother had died," William said earlier this year in a speech to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland in Edinburgh. William later met his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, while studying in Scotland. Read more here.





Justin Trudeau says his thoughts and 'the thoughts of Canadians across the country' are with the queen Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, tweeted his statement. "My thoughts, and the thoughts of Canadians across the country, are with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at this time. We’re wishing her well, and sending our best to the Royal Family," Trudeau wrote. Canada is part of the British Commonwealth, and features Queen Elizabeth II on a bank note.

Share this -





Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is not traveling to Balmoral Prince Harry is traveling to Balmoral alone, contradicting previous reports of his traveling with his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, sources told NBC News. Meghan will remain in London, but will not attend the WellChild awards tonight as scheduled. The Duchess of Sussex could potentially join Harry in Scotland at later date, sources said. Share this -





Prince Charles is by his mother's side Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, have arrived at Balmoral, his Clarence House office said on Thursday.





Prince Harry and Meghan traveling 'separately' from other royal family members Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are traveling “separately but in co-ordination with other family members,” a spokesperson the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirms. Their arrival time is not known. Share this -





Prince William arrives along with other royal family members Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex land at Aberdeen airport shortly after 11 a.m. ET, traveling via an RAF plane.

Share this -





Concerned crowds gather outside of Buckingham Palace Amid reports of the head of state's health, crowds are gathering outside of Buckingham Palace. Crowds similarly gathered to mourn Prince Philip in 2021. Members of the public sitting on Queen Victoria memorial outside Buckingham Palace in central London on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Kirsty O'Connor / PA Images via Getty Images Crowds gather outside Buckingham Palace, central London, on September 8, 2022 Daniel Leal / AFP - Getty Images





Operation Unicorn: What to expect if the queen dies in Scotland The queen's death will trigger a series of protocol and plans for how the event will be handled, according to British historian Andrew Roberts. Should the queen die in London, that would trigger Operation London Bridge. Should she die in Scotland, where she is currently, that would trigger Operation Unicorn. The nickname is likely derived from the unicorn, the national animal of Scotland. As Roberts explained to TODAY, after the queen dies, her private secretary, Edward Young, will call Prime Minister Liz Truss and inform her of her death. Then the Privy Council of the United Kingdom is informed, followed by various official notifications that go out to the civil service. Read more here. Share this -





'A very somber tone:' Jenna Bush Hager provides an update from Scotland Reporting live from Dumfries House in Scotland, TODAY host Jenna Bush Hager provided updates on the "very somber tone" in the U.K. Jenna revealed that she was in Scotland with the intention to interview Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, for a joint collaboration between their book clubs. Minutes before the interview was scheduled, Charles and Camilla flew to Balmoral, located about four hours north from where the interview was set to take place. "Our hearts are not only with her family, but all of those that have loved this queen for decades and decades," Jenna said. "She has been this cornerstone, this steadiness, not only for this country but for this family. She’s a mother, she’s a grandmother, she's a great-grandmother, and now she has her family by her bedside," she said.

Share this -





The Archbishop of Canterbury responds The Archbishop of Canterbury, the leader of the Church of England, issued a statement this morning as news broke of the Queen's health concerns. "My prayers, and the prayers of people across the @churchofengland and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today. May God's presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family, and those who are caring for her at Balmoral," Justin Welby, the 105th Archbishop of Canterbury, wrote.





Prince William travels to Balmoral Prince William is traveling to Balmoral, Kensington Palace confirmed to NBC News. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, stayed at their home in Windsor while Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis embark on their first day of school, Kensington Palace told the UK Press Association. Yesterday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge accompanied their three children to a welcome afternoon for new pupils at Lambrook School in Berkshire. Share this -





Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex headed to Scotland Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are traveling to Scotland to be closer to the queen, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed that they were heading to Scotland. Prince Harry, the queen's grandson and Prince Charles' second son, was visiting Europe from his home California this week, their first public appearance in Europe since stepping down as senior royals in 2020. Harry was previously in the U.K. for Prince Philip's funeral in 2021. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were scheduled to attend the WellChild Awards in west London on Thursday. Share this -





