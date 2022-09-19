Why Windsor Castle, where the queen will be buried, is an important place for the royals

The site of the final resting place for Queen Elizabeth II is one she always thought of as home.

The queen's coffin was showered with roses from well-wishers as it was transported in a hearse to Windsor Castle on Monday, where a funeral service was held for the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

Windsor Castle always held a special place for the queen, dating back to when she was a teenager during World War II. While her official residence was at London's Buckingham Palace, she frequently spent time at Windsor in the south of England.

"In many ways Windsor was her sort of home away from home," NBC royal commentator Daisy McAndrew said on TODAY Monday.

The 952-year-old castle is the oldest and largest continuously inhabited castle in the world with more than 1,000 rooms. It served as a private home where the queen usually spent her weekends, as well as a place where she could conduct official business.

The queen and her sister, the late Princess Margaret, often spent time there together during World War II under the protection of an iconic regiment of the British Army.

"That's where the queen always said that she realized how grateful she was to the Grenadier Guards," McAndrew said.

The guards, famously recognizable in their scarlet tunics and tall fur bearskin hats, served as the queen's main pallbearers at her funeral on Monday.

Elizabeth and Margaret also had joyful memories of putting on a pantomime show for the royal family at Windsor during Christmas time as kids, according to McAndrew. The queen's husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, also attended the shows.

"He said he was rather taken even then while watching his future wife in that pantomime," McAndrew said.

Windsor Castle also has significance for the younger generation of the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, were married at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in 2018.

Also, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, now live in Adelaide Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle with their three children after moving there earlier this year.

The queen will be interred in St. George's Chapel, where her sister is buried as well as her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth. Prince Philip's coffin is being moved from a vault in another area of the chapel to be next to the queen.

Following a televised service on Monday afternoon, a private burial ceremony will take place in the King George VI Memorial Chapel that will be closed to cameras.