Princess Charlotte’s horseshoe brooch at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral holds special meaning

Charlotte, 7, honored her late great-grandmother by wearing the brooch.

By Chrissy Callahan

Princess Charlotte paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in a sweet way at her great-grandmother's funeral on Sept. 19.

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales' 7-year-old daughter joined her older brother, Prince George, 9, at the late monarch's funeral service at Westminster Abbey, sporting a sleek black coat with zigzag trim down the middle and a matching black hat. 

The young royal also pinned a horseshoe brooch to her coat. The accessory holds special meaning — Kensington Palace confirmed to NBC News that the brooch was a gift from the queen.

Princess Charlotte leaving Westminster Abbey, the site of Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Charlotte's brooch was a gift from her great-grandmother.Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Charlotte was seen outside Westminster Abbey with her brother and mother as they made their way into the funeral service.

Charlotte wasn't the only royal to honor the late monarch through her style. Her mother sported a stunning pearl necklace that once belonged to Elizabeth.

Princess Charlotte with Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Prince George at Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Charlotte with her mother and older brother at the funeral.Karwai Tang / WireImage

The mother of three had previously worn the four-strand choker last year during Prince Philip's funeral. At one time, the late Princess Diana also donned the statement accessory.

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, with Princess Charlotte and Prince George at Queen Elizabeth's funeral
The Princess of Wales arriving with two of her three children to the funeral.Geoff Pugh / AFP Pool via Getty Images

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was also on hand for the services and paid tribute to the queen in her own way, donning diamond and pearl earrings she had received as a gift from the queen during their first official joint engagement in 2018. The former Meghan Markle also wore the earrings last week during a separate service honoring the queen.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrives for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
The former Meghan Markle honored the queen through her style.Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

On Sept. 19, the royal family said their final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II, who served as monarch for 70 years. After a service at Westminster Abbey, the queen's coffin was brought to Wellington Arch before making its way to Windsor Castle. Later in the day, a private burial ceremony will take place at the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

Chrissy Callahan

