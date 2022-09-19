The most extraordinary photos from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

It’s been a day of mourning and remembrance, as well as a day of picture-perfect British pageantry.

On Sept. 19, the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II saw royals, world leaders and other dignitaries gather together to celebrate the long life of the beloved monarch as hundreds of thousands of Britons lined the streets of London to say their own goodbyes to the woman who reigned over the nation for the past 70 years.

Mourners watch the state hearse of Queen Elizabeth II as it drives along the Long Walk ahead of the committal service for Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 19, 2022, in Windsor, England. Richard Heathcote / Getty Images

Buckingham Palace staff stand outside its gates during Queen Elizabeth II funeral ceremonies in central London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Christophe Ena / AP

The events of the day began with a procession as the queen’s coffin was taken from Westminster Hall, where the late royal had been lying in state, to Westminster Abbey, the famed Gothic church where the solemn funeral service was held.

Members of the Royal Navy surrounded the hearse as they escorted it to the abbey.

The coffin is carried into Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. Bernat Armangue / AP

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Zac Goodwin / AP

The queen's coffin was draped in a boldly colored flag called the Royal Standard, which is divided into separate sections to represent all of the United Kingdom — England, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Atop that were the ornaments so closely associated with the sovereign, including the Imperial State Crown, the scepter and the sovereign’s orb.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top of it departs Westminster Abbey during the state funeral. Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

In addition to all of that, a floral spray was situated at the head of the coffin. A note placed amongst the flowers read, “In loving and devoted memory." It was signed "Charles R," by King Charles III.

At the new king's request, the spray contained flowers and greenery taken from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House, and it included symbolic selections — such as rosemary for remembrance and English oak for love.

The king arrived at the state funeral with his son, William, Prince of Wales, by his side.

King Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales, arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Alain Jocard / Pool via Getty Images

They joined their respective spouses and other members of the royal family inside Westminster Abbey for the service.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Britain's Camilla, queen consort, Britain's Prince George of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, look at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. Oli Scarff / AFP Pool via Getty Images

Britain's Camilla, queen consort, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales wait to leave after the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey. Geoff Pugh / WPA Pool via Getty Images

Princess Charlotte of Wales is seen leaving Westminster Abbey. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

At the close of the service, the queen’s coffin was carried out of the church by the crimson-dressed bearer party made of up The Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards.

A Bearer Party of The Queen's Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards carry the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as they leave Westminster Abbey in London. Marco Bertorello / AFP - Getty Images

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is pulled past Buckingham Palace following her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Vadim Ghirda / AP

From there, another procession began, as the coffin was led to Wellington Arch before heading to Windsor Castle.

King Charles III salutes during Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral, near Wellington Arch in London, UK, on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Chris Ratcliffe / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Prince Andrew, from right, Princess Beatrice, Camilla, the queen consort, Britain's King Charles III, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Prince William watch as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed into the hearse following the state funeral service in Westminster Abbey. Martin Meissner / AP

Grenadier Guards escort the coffin as the procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, aboard the state hearse, travels inside Windsor Castle on Sept. 19, 2022, ahead of the committal service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Glyn Kirk / AFP - Getty Images

Pallbearers carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top into St. George's Chapel, in Windsor, England, Monday Sept. 19, 2022, for the committal service for Queen Elizabeth II. Jeff J Mitchell / AP

At Windsor, pallbearers carried the queen's coffin into St. George’s Chapel for the final portion of public service before the coffin was lowered into the royal vault.

A queen's guard soldier stands by floral tributes at Windsor Castle on Sept. 19, 2022, in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. Pool / Getty Images

A private burial ceremony will be held later in the day at the King George VI Memorial Chapel.