King Charles left a note on the queen's casket. Here's what it says

Millions around the world are mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II as her funeral takes place on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey.

As the queen's casket was carried on the trip from Palace of Westminster to Westminster Hall, there was a detail in the wreath on top of her casket worth noting: a heartfelt message from King Charles III.

According to Buckingham Palace, a note was placed in the wreath that reads the following: "In loving and devoted memory. Charles R"

The “R” stands for rex, which means “king” in Latin.

The note placed within the late Queen's wreath includes a message from King Charles. Hannah Mckay / AP

The wreath also includes flowers and foliage cut from the garden of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House. According to Buckingham Palace, the florals selected for the wreath were chosen for their symbolism.

Myrtle was picked as a symbol of a happy marriage, and the myrtle they used for the queen's funeral wreath was cut from a plant grown from a sprig of myrtle used on her wedding to Prince Philip in 1947.

Rosemary and English oak were also included in the wreath as symbols for remembrance and the strength of love, respectively.

It is not unusual for members of the royal family to leave sentimental notes in the wreaths on their family member's caskets. When Philip died in April 2021, Elizabeth left a note on her late husband's wreath that read in part, "I love you," on her stationery.

Placed on top of the Duke of Edinburgh’s casket were a letter and a wreath from the queen, his wife of over 73 years. TODAY

During Princess Diana's funeral, her sons Prince William and Prince Harry left a note in her wreath that read, "Mummy."

Winston Churchill, former Prime Minister of Britain, included a note on the late King George VI's wreath in 1952 which read, "For Valour."