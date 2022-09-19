Catherine, Princess of Wales, wore a beautiful pearl necklace that once belonged to Queen Elizabeth II to the queen's state funeral on Monday, Sept. 19.
The four-strand choker has been something of a staple in the royal family: Both the queen and the late Princess Diana have worn the stunning piece, which includes a diamond clasp and pearls that were reportedly gifted to Elizabeth by the Japanese government.
In addition to wearing the choker at the queen's funeral, Kate also wore it last year for the funeral of Prince Philip, the queen's late husband. At the time, she paired it with a black fascinator, a pair of pearl and diamond earrings and a face mask because of the coronavirus policies in place at the time.
Kate was also photographed wearing the piece in 2017, when she attended a dinner to celebrate the 70th wedding anniversary of the queen and Philip.
When the queen owned the necklace, she wore it on various occasions. One photograph shows her wearing it at a royal engagement in Bangladesh in 1983.
Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry, wore the necklace to a royal banquet at Hampton Court Palace in 1982.
The choker marks another tie between Kate and Diana: The former Kate Middleton is the first person to use the title Princess of Wales since the death of Diana in 1997. (Camilla, the queen consort, was offered the title but declined to formally use it.)
This isn't the first time Kate has paid tribute to her late grandmother-in-law using jewelry. Over the weekend, she was photographed wearing a three-strand pearl necklace given to her by the queen, and last week, she wore a large pearl brooch that previously belonged to the monarch. During that same appearance, Kate wore a pair of earrings that once belonged to Diana, again paying tribute to two generations of royal women.
