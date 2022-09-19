Catherine, Princess of Wales, wore a beautiful pearl necklace that once belonged to Queen Elizabeth II to the queen's state funeral on Monday, Sept. 19.

The Princess of Wales and her children arrive at the queen's funeral. Geoff Pugh / AFP Pool via Getty Images

The four-strand choker has been something of a staple in the royal family: Both the queen and the late Princess Diana have worn the stunning piece, which includes a diamond clasp and pearls that were reportedly gifted to Elizabeth by the Japanese government.

In addition to wearing the choker at the queen's funeral, Kate also wore it last year for the funeral of Prince Philip, the queen's late husband. At the time, she paired it with a black fascinator, a pair of pearl and diamond earrings and a face mask because of the coronavirus policies in place at the time.

Kate Middleton during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021, in Windsor, England. Chris Jackson / WPA Pool via Getty Images

Kate was also photographed wearing the piece in 2017, when she attended a dinner to celebrate the 70th wedding anniversary of the queen and Philip.

Prince Harry, Kate and William attend Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 70th wedding anniversary dinner. Max Mumby/Indigo / Getty Images

When the queen owned the necklace, she wore it on various occasions. One photograph shows her wearing it at a royal engagement in Bangladesh in 1983.

Queen Elizabeth II wears a four-strand diamond and pearl choker with "Granny's Tiara" to a banquet in Bangladesh on Nov. 16, 1983. David Levenson / Getty Images

Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry, wore the necklace to a royal banquet at Hampton Court Palace in 1982.

Princess Diana at a banquet for the British royal family at Hampton Court Palace. PA Images via Getty Images

The choker marks another tie between Kate and Diana: The former Kate Middleton is the first person to use the title Princess of Wales since the death of Diana in 1997. (Camilla, the queen consort, was offered the title but declined to formally use it.)

This isn't the first time Kate has paid tribute to her late grandmother-in-law using jewelry. Over the weekend, she was photographed wearing a three-strand pearl necklace given to her by the queen, and last week, she wore a large pearl brooch that previously belonged to the monarch. During that same appearance, Kate wore a pair of earrings that once belonged to Diana, again paying tribute to two generations of royal women.

