On special occasions, we usually like to dress our best from head to toe. But this Valentine’s Day, why not spice up your nail art? From bold colored polishes and custom-made reusable accent nails to outside-the-box decals and stickers, the choices are endless when it comes to upgrading your look.

Elevate your nail game (and the romance) on February 14th, with a little help from these at-home and easy-to-use products that offer professional-quality results without the trip to a salon.

Valentine's Day nail sets and press-ons

Perfect for DIY nail painters who love a shiny gel manicure, this burgundy semi-cured gel set is easy to apply and even lovelier to look at. Arrange your nail designs however you like on each hand, with a choice between sparkly and glossy reds, as well as heart shapes and plaid prints. Just make sure you have a UV lamp to fully cure each nail.

If these nails don’t scream “I love you!,” we honestly don’t know what will. Give your fingertips a pink and blush moment with adorable mini hearts stamped all over. For only $15, you can customize your own hand-painted set according to your nail size, color preferences and selected shape.

For a sultrier look, pop on Static Nail’s burgundy Thorns and Roses collection. Not only will you stand out with a gorgeous matte finish, but you’re also getting salon-quality color that actually lasts. 94% of reviewers prefer these fake manicures over the work (and expense!) of a professional.

Some wear their hearts on their sleeves, while others prefer their nails. Tell your significant other how you feel with this lovely press-on, non-damaging manicure set from Lilium. Add a little glue for weeks of wear, or use adhesive tabs for multiple uses!

Loves comes in all shapes, sizes and colors — and so can your nails! ManiMe goes the extra mile with this design, packing in multiple colors, semi-sheer opacity, a glitter finish and celestial shapes in one collection. Plus, you can’t beat the zero dry time!

Break hearts, not nails. That’s why we’re sticking with Beauty Bay’s Kiss Me at-home manicure, a set of 24 durable ruby red falsies that are shaped to slenderize fingers and designed to catch your loved one’s eye.

Valentine's Day nail polish

Dress up your fingers in this bright cherry lacquer, one of Static Nails’ richest, shiniest and most daring colors. The pigment is fierce, but the polish ingredients (peppermint, primrose and marula oil) also work to improve nail health and hydration. Pair with Static Nails’ primer and topcoat and you’ll have a manicure that wearers swear lasts three times longer than other brands.

Inspired by the red curtains found at the Marni store in the most romantic city on earth (Paris), this polish duo is perfect for a night of amour. We suggest following one of Paintbox’s minimalist nail design examples for an added touch of glamour.

Careful, you might just fall in love with this four-polish bundle. Show your feelings loud and clear with a colorful mix of plum merlot, shimmery coral, bubble gum pink and bright magenta shades. This Ariel Versace collection is not only stunning, but also vegan and cruelty-free.

On Valentine’s Day, you deserve to be treated like a princess, so make sure you’re accepting your flower bouquets and boxes of chocolates with hands bathed in glitter! Rossi’s glam powder is lightweight and long-lasting without the use of any UV or LED lamps. Just dip and go!

There’s nothing wrong with showering yourself with a little love and self-care. What better way to do that than giving yourself a peachy-pink manicure? All you need to complete your look are two coats of International Hot Girl professional-grade nail lacquer, and then you’ll be ready for your February 14th plans — no matter if they include a five-star dinner for two or a wine night on the couch!

Valentine's Day nail decals

Dashing Diva is helping manicure lovers find romance in the smallest of places with its flirtatious 3D Nail Stickers. Pop a few of these delicate decals over any polish or press-on for a more charming look.

What’s not to love about these heart-shaped nail stickers? Olive & June’s stunning designs come in a variety of rosy reds and fairytale pinks that you can mix-and-match to your liking. The set is made with an ink that won’t fade, keeping your style intact long after the most romantic day of the year.

Chipped polish, who? Cover up those sore spots or accent your polish with these gorgeous holographic decals. They may be small in size, but their eye-catching shine is powerful and, obviously, beautiful!

