Ulta's offering 50% off select beauty products — but the deals won't last long

If your New Year's resolutions involve prioritizing self-care, your beauty routine will likely play a larger role in your day-to-day routine. Whether you want to invest in your skin care regimen or find new beauty tools to help you feel your best in 2021, now might just be the best time to get started.

If you're looking to treat yourself without going over any budgeting goals for the new year, consider your search over — Ulta is offering 50% off markdowns on select beauty products every day through Jan. 23, with beauty steals just as good as those seen during its biannual 21 Days of Beauty Event. As part of the beauty retailer's Love Your Skin Event, you can save on everything from moisturizers and creams to foundation from brands such as CoverFX, Murad, It Cosmetics and more. The event officially kicked off on Jan. 3, but there is still plenty of time left to grab beauty favorites worth incorporating into your routine.

While some deals are exclusive to online shoppers, you can also take advantage of these deals in store or buy online and pick-up in store using curbside pickup if you don't want to wait for shipping. Diamond and Platinum Ulta members, however, can score free shipping with any beauty steal purchase made during the event. Each beauty deal will end at 11:59 pm CT and will last for one day only, so act quickly if you don't want to miss out.

As part of today's deals, you can save $40 on Exuviance's popular anti-aging eye cream, which typically costs $80.

The eye cream is formulated with peptides, caffeine, botanicals and other skin-loving ingredients that work to target fine lines and dark circles. It's earned over 130 five-star ratings from Ulta shoppers, with many noting its lightweight and non-greasy feel.

"It really does erase those fine lines around your eyes," one recent reviewer wrote. "I have been using for about 2 months and look great. It goes on easy and you only have to use a very small amount."

You can also score 50% off on:

Keep reading for all of the deals you can take advantage of throughout the rest of the event.

Wednesday, Jan. 13

This vitamin C serum can be used both in the morning and at night to help brighten the skin and revitalize skin texture. The key ingredients in the formula also target fine lines around the eyes and lips.

These picks are also on sale for 50% off on Jan. 13:

Thursday, Jan. 14

Exfoliating is a key part of any skin care routine, and this cleanser from Murad utilizes Jojoba beads that help alleviate dry and rough skin. Thanks to a 50% discount, you can add this powerful cleanser to your cart for less than $25.

These skin care picks will also be on sale:

Friday, Jan. 15

This makeup remover is celebrity makeup artist-approved. All you'll need is a cotton round or reusable makeup remover pad to swipe off any stubborn eye makeup. It's amassed more than 1,900 reviews from Ulta shoppers, giving it a 4.8-star overall rating.

You can also grab these picks for 50% off:

Saturday, Jan. 16

If you prefer to let your skin care products get to work overnight, this facial plumping treatment can be applied like a moisturizer right before bed. It's formulated with Crepe Erase's TruFirm Complex and nine super hydrators that work to deliver moisture and restore the skin each night.

You can also get 50% off the following products:

Sunday, Jan. 17

Don't miss the chance to save on this popular face wash from It Cosmetics! Over 90% of reviewers indicated that they would recommend this wash to a friend, and one reviewer with sensitive skin even called it a "holy grail" product.

You can take advantage of 50% off on the following products, as well:

Monday, Jan. 18

Want to be kinder to your under eyes this year? Eye gels might be a good place to start. These particular gels from Skyn Iceland are a celebrity favorite, and they get to work in just 10 minutes.

The following products will also be 50% off:

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Premium beauty doesn't have to break the bank — you can save more than $30 on this eye concentrate from StriVectin on Jan. 19. Not only does it feature powerful ingredients, but it's also formulated with light-reflecting particles that make dark shadows appear lighter.

You can also grab these picks for 50% off:

Wednesday, Jan. 20

With 20 different shades, Dermablend's oil- and water-free formula "can easily be layered for additional coverage," according to one reviewer. It can be used alone or mixed with moisturizers, sunscreen or serums for comfortable coverage and since it is only made with 10 ingredients, it is suitable for all skin types.

You can snag these beauty favorites for 50% off, too:

Thursday, Jan. 21

Free of parabens, mineral oils or any artificial colors, this cleansing balm can be applied to the face using your hands and then removed by using a damp cloth. It cleanses by removing makeup and dirt while also nourishing the skin thanks to ingredients such as elderberry oil and starflower oil.

You can also get 50% off the following products:

Friday, Jan. 22

Maracuja oil is a versatile oil derived from passion fruit seeds. It can help revitalize the skin since it is packed with vitamin C and essential fatty acids that help your complexion appear more radiant. Tarte's Maracuja oil will be on sale for just $24 during the Love Your Skin Event, so make sure to mark your calendar if you don't want to miss out!

The following products will also be 50% off:

Saturday, Jan. 23

If you've been waiting to give this popular moisturizer a try, now is your chance to do so for less than $20. With over 1,200 five-star reviews from Ulta customers, this anti-aging moisturizer won't disappoint with its lightweight formula.

You can also score 50% off on:

