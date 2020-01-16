But first, a little backstory on my eye troubles. I blame my own disorderly, disjointed and thoroughly unmanageable sleep cycle, which has me waking up at 1 a.m., followed by 3:40 a.m., followed by 5:01 a.m., on a regular basis.

Without going too heavy into the gory details, my sleep has been total chaos since the death of my husband from brain cancer. He’d wander around in a stupor, so I was always half-awake, just in case.

Among other less visible organs, my skin has paid a price. My eyes are routinely swollen and red and accented with attractive dark circles. So I looked for a quick, easy fix that would make the under-eye area feel a little bit pampered first thing in the morning.

That's how Skyn’s Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels became a necessary addition to my morning routine.

How they work

OK, I have to admit: I kind of love these. Donna Freydkin

The masks promise to de-puff and smooth out the delicate under-eye area.

I have terrible allergies and perpetually irritated eyes. Slipping these curved masks under my orbs felt like dipping my face into cool water. They’re light enough to not get in the way if you’re trying to read or write, and they stick on without any lumpiness or weird misshapen situations.

Are they worth it?

After gently peeling off the pads, my eyes felt refreshed and calm — almost as though I’d just taken a light nap. And they seemed noticeably less puffy ... at least to me. That’s after just one application. I’m told they work even better if you keep them refrigerated. And since I have no desire to go under the knife, I’ll keep using these to keep that area as smooth as possible.

