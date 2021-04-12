Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Spring is the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe, pack your bulky sweaters away and embrace warmer days ahead. With the rise in temperatures comes breezy dresses, colorful hair accessories and seasonally appropriate shoes. While it might still be a little too early for flip-flops and sandals, spring is a great time for boots of all shapes, sizes, colors and styles.

The Shop TODAY team got some style insight from fashion expert Leena Alsulaiman on how to pick and wear some of the season's hottest boot trends this year.

What are the top trends in women’s boots for spring?

“After a year of working from home and socializing via Zoom, it's fair to say that the idea of putting together an outfit (including footwear) to be out-and-about in person can be a daunting task,” Alsulaiman said. Fortunately, there's ample room to play and experiment with your fashion when it comes to the top three trends she’s seeing in boots this season.

Combat boots offer a lot in terms of comfort and are the top must-have for spring, according to Alsulaiman. “Many designers play on the details, making this practical option that can be styled seamlessly with any seasonal outfit,” she explained.

Square-toed boots are sometimes viewed as the most uncomfortable option in footwear. If you’re willing to cheat the system a little, you can still have a stylish boot and be comfortable. Alsulaiman says you can try to find a rounded toe set on a square midsole for the illusion of a square silhouette.

If ankle boots are more your thing, then you definitely have a lot of options. “Whether you're into chunky heels or softer feminine silhouettes, ankle boots adapt themselves seamlessly to your existing wardrobe and are one trend that will be around forever,” said Alsulaiman. “Spring is the season of playful outfits that call for ruffled details, fun layers, cropped lengths and asymmetrical necklines. By incorporating ankle boots into the mix, you balance the overall look.”

Why are boots now considered a year-round staple versus just for fall or winter?

Boots are super versatile and can be mixed and matched with almost any outfit if you’re willing to experiment a little bit. “With so many options, they can be dressed down, dressed up or add an extra layer of creativity to your outfit. They can be worn through all seasons, with dresses and skirts of all lengths, jeans and even leather jackets,” Alsulaiman said.

What should someone look for in a new pair of women’s boots for spring?

Try to stay away from fast fashion with boots you’re only going to wear a few times. “Choose colors and textures that work whether you're walking in rain or sunshine. The key is in how versatile the boots are, which will depend on your lifestyle, where you live and your personal style,” Alsulaiman explained.

Expert-approved women's boots for spring

Coming in at under $25, these spring boots are a steal. The taupe color is a really pretty neutral that can go with almost any outfit, and we love the buckle detail on the side.

Lauren Conrad's affordable clothing and accessory line at Kohl’s currently features these ankle boots in tan, just in time for spring. The boots have a block heel, which makes them more comfortable to run errands around town in.

Booties are a fun way to hop on the spring boot trend without committing to a full ankle or combat boot. We love the stitching details and the low heel on these boots from Nordstrom Rack. Note: We recommend buying them soon, though, because many sizes are already sold out.

Playing with cutouts on boots is a fun way to show off your unique style. These Matcha Cutout Booties come in three different colors to match your wardrobe and feature a cutout on the top of your foot. Think of these as the perfect spring-to-summer shoe since they aren’t a full boot, but aren’t quite a sandal.

These ankle booties can be matched with a playful spring dress or jeans and a casual T-shirt for a chic and stylish outfit. The almost square toe is on-trend, as is the tan color.

If you’re looking for something a little more edgy, consider these black studded booties. We love the side cutout and chunky heel, which add more interest to the already eye-catching boots.

These ankle boots come in two trendy spring colors, white and leopard print. The sleek design adds an effortless cool to any outfit you wear these with while also being comfortable. The boots can be staples in your wardrobe through all seasons, making them a great long-term buy.

Toms has become a brand known for their charitable action. Each time you buy a pair of their shoes, they give a pair to someone in need. With these adorable booties you get a cute new pair of shoes that can become an instant spring staple, and someone else gets a pair of potentially lifesaving shoes. Sounds like a win to us.

Much like many '90s trends, combat boots have made a major resurgence in fashion recently. These black combat boots have a chunky heel that’s comfortable to walk all day on, along with an edgy lace-up front and inside zipper closure.

These square-toed booties come in two colors, black and brown, which makes them super versatile throughout seasons. Your feet will also thank you for buying these because they have a plush memory foam cushion on the inside.

We love all of the different patterns and textures these Sam Edelman ankle bootie comes in, including snakeskin and crocodile. The on-trend square toe will also inspire you to coordinate them with your spring outfits as much as you can.

Available in eight different colors like slate gray and tobacco, these popular Everlane boots look like a warm glove and can easily transition through seasons. They also help the environment since they are made from recycled plastic bottles.

