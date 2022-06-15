This article was paid for by the brand. If you purchase something through our links, Shop TODAY earns a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Summer may be best known as the season to relax and unwind at the beach or poolside, but it's also a good time to score great deals. If you're in the market for some new summer essentials to help you successfully kick off the season but want to avoid paying full price, consider checking out Sam's Club. The retailer is running a summer savings event now through July 4, featuring online-only offers and discounts for members.

Not a Sam's Club member? The retailer is also running a special membership promotion that you can take advantage right now. Join for $45 per year and you'll get $45 off your first in-store purchase.

We scoured the sale and found 22 of the best deals to shop — starting at just $8. From Instagram-worthy pool floats to grilling tools to outdoor furniture to summer fashion, these deals won't disappoint.

Sam's Club summer entertaining deals

Nothing screams summer quite like a fun, trendy pool float, and right now you can score one from Sam's Club for less than $24. Two shapes are already sold out, so snag the popsicle or the mermaid while they're still in stock.

This insulated cocktail shaker set is ideal for outdoor entertaining. It comes with two lowball tumblers designed to keep drinks chilled, and the shaker itself converts into a third tumbler so whoever's bartending can imbibe.

More of a wine enthusiast? With this clever set, you can keep your favorite white or rosé chilled during picnics and cookouts without having to lug around a big cooler or ice bucket. The wine bottle cooler and matching tumblers are vacuum insulated and dishwasher safe.

Summer calls for plenty of frozen treats! Use this affordable ice cream maker from Dash for homemade ice cream, sorbet or popsicles. It's the perfect gadget for a summer activity the whole family can enjoy.

Who says you need a big outdoor grill to host the perfect summer cookout? With a countertop grill, you can whip up burgers, kebabs and more summer favorites right in your kitchen. And right now this version is available for $10 off.

Keep adults and kids alike hydrated in the backyard or at the beach with this bright, reusable tumbler set. The cups change color when you add a cold liquid, so you can easily see when it's time for a refill. With lids that snap in place, they're great for protecting drinks on the go.

A love seat, but make it summer. This two-in-one foldable mesh chair comes with padded arm rests, two drink holders and a carrying bag. It's perfect for all kinds of outdoor summer events, from campfires to sports games.

A smart speaker will help transform any room (or your backyard) into an entertaining hub, and this deal on a set of two Google Nest Minis won't break the bank. Wirelessly connect the WiFi-enabled speaker to your phone or other device, then control it with voice commands.

The kitchen brand Dash is known for its delightful and affordable gadgets, and this twist on their popular mini waffle maker is no exception. Use it to whip up pineapple-stamped waffles for a summery brunch spread.

You've seen tumblers designed to help you enjoy all kinds of drinks outdoors — why not champagne? These elegant, vacuum-insulated tumblers will keep your bubbly (and other beverages) cold and fizzy for up to 20 hours, according to the brand. They're perfect for summer celebrations.

Keep your summer snacks and supplies organized with this set of three rustic-style wrought-iron storage bins, on sale for less than $40. When you aren't using them, they stack to save space.

Who says the "coastal grandmother" trend is just for clothes? Update your outdoor furniture — starting with this water-resistant side table — to nail the aesthetic. Choose from seven colors, including navy, white and teal.

This hanging outdoor tent swing is a creative addition to your backyard that the kids will love. Riders can keep cool while literally hanging in the tent, or swing two different ways.

This classic chair may just be the puzzle piece you've been missing for your outdoor space. With nearly 400 five-star reviews and seven color options, it's bound become your favorite spot on the deck or patio. Reviewers appreciate the attached cup holder and say it's easy to assemble.

Sam's Club summer fashion and beauty deals

Designed to be flattering and comfortable, these versatile shorts — which have more than 250 five-star reviews — are a total steal at just under $12. Available in three colors and sizes ranging from XS to XXL, they'll quickly become a summer wardrobe staple.

Everyone needs a few lightweight summer tees — and it doesn't hurt that this one is on sale for less than $8. Described as lightweight and soft, this cotton blend tee features a tie in the front that dresses it up a bit.

This facial system comes with three different brush heads for all your cleansing and exfoliating needs. Available in three case colors, it's sure to be your skin's companion throughout the summer months. Traveling? No worries! It also includes a storage case so you can exfoliate on the go.

This moisturizer is designed to help improve skin elasticity and help you achieve that summer glow. It's formulated with minerals from the Dead Sea, according to the brand, along with plant extracts, collagen, aloe vera and vitamin E.

Available in gray, navy or black, these sneakers can be dressed up or down for any occasion. Featuring a lightweight knit upper with faux-leather backing and a flexible outsole, they're effortlessly stylish. They'd also make a great Father's Day gift.

Featuring UPF 50+ sun protection and moisture-wicking fabric, this Hurley rash guard is designed to help you stay comfortable and protected while at the beach, out on the water or working outside.

Designed to wick away sweat, this affordable Reebok shirt is a must-have this summer. Pair it with your favorite sneakers and you'll be ready to take on whatever adventure awaits.

Described as being great for workouts, running errands or just relaxing, these shorts will have you coming back to buy more colors (six, to be exact). Available in sizes S to 3XL, these shorts feature a relaxed fit throughout and side pockets.

