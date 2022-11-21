QVC's Black Friday sale is live: 25 deals on beauty and more to shop now

Black Friday is less than a week away, but you don’t even have to wait that long to access some of the biggest savings of the season. Many retailers have already started rolling out their Black Friday 2022 deals on beauty, fashion, tech and more, and QVC is one of them.

QVC’s Black Friday sale officially started Nov. 18, giving shoppers early access to amazing deals on gifts for the whole family — including yourself! More good news: The retailer is also offering free shipping on items that are part of the sale.

Whether you’re looking to save on your favorite beauty essentials from brands like Clinique and Lancome, tech gifts for teens, kitchen appliances or robes and blankets for cozy snow days, the retailer has plenty of deals to fill your holiday season with comfort and joy.

From beauty and fashion to home goods and tech, we’ve rounded up 25 of the best deals from QVC's Black Friday sale that you can shop right now.

QVC Black Friday beauty deals

Clinique’s bestselling makeup remover for lids, lashes and lips is half off for Black Friday. Stock up with this two-pack and say goodbye to pesky mascara residue.

Lancome’s top-rated lipstick comes in eight shades of red to help give you that perfect holiday pout. “Creamy, rich and stays on for a long time,” writes one reviewer.

This top-rated cleansing balm doubles as a makeup remover. It’s designed to give your skin a clean, conditioned feel, and the brand says it's gentle enough to use nightly, even on sensitive skin.

Designed to give you a salon-style blowout from the comfort of your home, this blowout brush comes with oval and paddle brush attachments for a variety of different styling options. One reviewer says it “cuts my hair’s drying time in half.”

Create your ultimate holiday glam with this limited-edition eyeshadow palette gift set. The palette has 20 warm eyeshadow shades with a caramel scent, and it comes with a mini mascara and two makeup brushes.

Save $200 on this microdermabrasion system, which the brand says is designed to reduce the appearance of wrinkles while softening your skin. It comes in four stylish colors and even features a “sensitive mode” if your skin is easily irritated.

This four-piece set includes moisturizer, shower essentials and perfume designed to give you soft, clean-smelling skin. It even comes in festive holiday packaging, making it great for gifting.

QVC Black Friday home and kitchen deals

This steam press doubles as a steamer and an iron and includes features like auto shut-off and anti-drip technology. Its compact design means you can take it with you wherever you go, making it great for holiday travel.

Designed with cozy Polar Fleece, this full-sized sheet set comes with two extra pillowcases and can help keep you warm all winter long. One reviewer says the fleece is “so soft and breathable.”

This bestselling throw blanket is designed to be so snuggly and soft, you’ll want to live in it all winter long. “Love the texture this adds from a decor perspective & it’s as soft as can be,” says one reviewer.

Upgrade your teeth cleaning routine with this rechargeable toothbrush. It's got four brushing modes, a timer and 12 brush heads included, so you’ll be stocked well beyond the holiday season.

Designed to give you delicious, flavorful coffee without any of the hassle, the Keurig K-Supreme comes in six colors and features regular, strong and over-ice settings to help you brew your perfect cup. This bundle also comes with 36 K-cups and a reusable filter.

These charcuterie plates and spreaders are so charming, we think they'll be the talk of your holiday party. The matching gift boxes make them a great option for gift exchanges, too.

These bestselling seasonal candles can help make your home merry and bright. The set comes with three festive scents: Caramel Toffee Swirl, Raspberry Coconut Snowball and Iced Buttercream.

QVC Black Friday tech deals

Designed to add elegance and efficiency to your space, this charging stone comes in five different shades of marble and is a QVC bestseller. It can even charge your phone through non-metal cases, the brand says.

Snag this set of two wireless karaoke microphones for the kids (or the adults). Designed with a built-in recording feature and available in five chromatic shades, they can provide hours of entertainment over holiday break.

One of several QVC deals on the PS5, this one comes with the game Horizon: Forbidden West, plus a headset and a dualsense controller that the brand says lets you feel the game. Save $60 when you buy it now.

This portable photo printer is small enough to take wherever you go and lets you print 2x3 photos straight from your smartphone. It would make a fun addition to any party, or a great gift for teens!

Stylish and functional, these noise-cancelling headphones come in black and rose pink hues and have bluetooth connectivity.

Easily track your wellness habits with this smartwatch, which is designed to monitor things like steps, heart rate and sleep patterns. It comes in five subtle colors and has a sleek, versatile design that we think would pair well with many outfits.

QVC Black Friday fashion deals

“The material is wonderful and the fit is so flattering,” says a reviewer about these popular joggers. Designed with Cozy Knit Luxe fabric and a semi-fitted shape, they can be comfortable without sacrificing style.

This teddy shacket can be worn alone or layered for added style. The knit material and relaxed fit can help keep you warm and cozy.

Perfect for post-shower lounging or weekend chilling, these knit robes are “lightweight, fluffy, and wash beautifully,” according to a reviewer. They could make a great gift for the Taurus in your life.

The corduroy material and earth-toned colors make this bucket hat a must-have for the cold weather ahead. It can help keep you warm and look good doing it.

Trendy and bold, this Rolling Stones tote bag is spacious enough for school books or overnight stays, and also comes with a detachable pouch for your essentials. Get it in bright blush or dark blue.

