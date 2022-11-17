Black Friday came early! 90+ deals to shop from Amazon, Target and more

Black Friday is just over a week away and major retailers have been gearing up for the holiday shopping season for over a month now. Amazon announced its Prime Early Access Sale at the end of September, Target already kicked off its Black Friday sales event last month and Walmart kicked off its Black Friday Deals for Days event on Nov. 7.

Whether you want to start your holiday shopping early or simply can't resist a good deal, we've got the scoop on some of the biggest sales you can shop ahead of Black Friday this year, including major markdowns at Target, steep savings at Wayfair and so much more. Plus, Shop TODAY spoke to experts to see how you can score the best deals and get the most out of the holiday shopping event.

If you want to skip straight to the deals, click on the links below.

Black Friday deals 2022

Walmart Black Friday deals 2022 | Amazon Black Friday deals 2022 | Target Black Friday deals 2022 | Best Buy Black Friday deals 2022 | Lowe's Black Friday deals 2022 | Home Depot Black Friday deals 2022 | Wayfair Black Friday deals 2022 | More Black Friday deals 2022

For everything we know about Black Friday this year — including how to save and whether you should wait until Cyber Monday to shop — click here.

Walmart Black Friday deals 2022

Walmart's Black Friday event, Deals for Days, kicked off on Monday, Nov. 7, and will run all the way through Cyber Monday (Nov. 28). You can expect new deals and discounts to drop every Monday in November — Walmart+ members will get exclusive early access to the deals from 12 p.m. EDT - 7 p.m. EDT; all other shoppers will gain access to the deals starting at 7 p.m. EDT the day of the drop. Walmart says shoppers can expect big deals on favorites from Apple, LEGO, Dyson and more and that "Walmart has prepared for months to ensure strong inventory of in-stock Black Friday deals for its customers all November long." We rounded up a few of our favorite Walmart Black Friday deals from the first drop, below.

Keep cozy all winter long with this genius blanket. It's made with a plush sherpa and features a foot pocket for your feet to rest in while you kick back and relax.

This convertible laptop is perfect for the student or streaming-obsessed individual in your life. Since you can rotate the screen, it makes it even easier to watch movies or take notes.

According to the brand, this low profile vacuum features drop-proof technology, an anti-collision sensor and knows to increase suction when it goes from hard to carpeted floors. Thanks to this early Black Friday deal, you can grab it for just $120.

This Black Friday deal is bringing $80 worth of savings. Samsung's bestselling earbuds (which are also compatible with the iPhone 7 or later models with iOS 10 or higher) will be on deal for just $70 starting at 7 p.m. on Nov. 14.

Know someone who loves to cook? This 11-piece set includes everything they'll need to whip up three meals a day. Plus, it comes with utensils.

Whether you want to watch live TV or stream your favorite movies on RokuTV, you can do it all with this 40-inch flat screen. Plus, when you use the Roku app, you can cast content from your phone to your TV screen.

The brand says this top-rated vacuum is perfect for high-traffic areas, since it boasts PowerFins technology. Plus, it comes with two accessories that make it easier to clean.

When it comes to the hottest toys of 2022, L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls fall at the top of our list. This exclusive Black Friday deal means you can get your hands on a 5-piece set for just $70.

Making the upgrade to wireless headphones? Apple's popular AirPods Pro are on deal right now for more than 10% off. With noise-canceling technology and three soft, tapered silicone tips, this option provides a more custom fit.

Don't let the fall and winter weather deter you from running. This compact and foldable treadmill is currently 25% off. The brand says it features wheels and manually folds for easy storage.

Amazon Black Friday deals 2022

Amazon just came off their massive fall Prime Day event and while we're eager to see what the holiday sales will look like, the retailer is already offering some "epic holiday deals" you can shop right now. Below you can find deep discounts on Apple, beauty and more.

We found discounts as steep as 47% off on smart bulbs from Globe! From vintage inspired options to multi-colored bulbs, you won't have to splurge on this smart home upgrade.

Looking for a high-tech camera for your outdoor adventures? The brand says that the Hero11 won a 2021 Emmy for In-Camera Sensor and Software Stabilization. It's the bestselling camcorder on Amazon right now and is on deal for 20% off.

Cross off a gift for the tech-obsessed person in your life with this wireless charger. It's both foldable and magnetic, so they can take it with them just about anywhere.

If you live in a colder climate, you'll likely need a new pair of snow pants for the season. You can snag this pair on deal for less than $40 right now.

Right now you can save $50 on these highly-rated wireless earbuds. The brand says they boast a powerful sound, are noise-cancelling and provide up to eight hours of listening.

With this streaming device, you'll be able to stream your favorite shows and connect all of your devices and apps in one place, all for under $100.

For 47% off, you can snag a salon-favorite CHI ceramic flat iron. Featuring 1-inch plates, this hair tool can straighten or curl your locks.

Target Black Friday deals 2022

Target's Black Friday sale began on Monday, Oct. 10, and will run all the way through Thanksgiving week. Shoppers can expect to see weeklong deals on everything from Bluetooth headphones to toys and home essentials for up to 50% off. You can also expect to spot daily "Deal of the Days," which are deals on top brands that are only available for 24 hours, according to Target. You can shop Target's Black Friday deals online, via the Target app and in-store, depending on availability.

You can save $70 on the Hero8 right now, thanks to a 23% discount at Target. This model is waterproof and boasts a 12 MP camera that can record video in 1080p, according to the brand.

If it is too cold to fire up the grill outside, you can make a grilled meal right on your kitchen counter, thanks to this gadget. Right now, it's on sale for 47% off, thanks to Target's steep Black Friday deals.

Don't miss your chance to score these bestselling headphones for 50% off! You can grab them in black or rose gold.

This flat screen is on deal for 43% off right now. Since it is a Smart TV, it is compatible with RokuTV and smart home devices from Amazon, Apple and Google.

Thanks to a 45% discount, you can grab this Chromebook on deal for less than $200. It features an Intel Celeron processor and up to 10 hours of battery life, according to the brand.

A new comforter can make all of the difference in your nightly routine. This set comes in seven different colors and is on deal for less than $60.

Best Buy Black Friday deals 2022

Best Buy's early Black Friday discounts are here! Right now, you can score savings on the Apple iPad Mini, Sony wireless earbuds, flat screen TVs and more. The retailer's official Black Friday discounts won't kick off until Sunday, Nov. 20, though.

You can save $50 on the top-rated GoPro Hero9 during Best Buy's Black Friday sale. It's water-resistant, features built-in mounting and touch screen control.

These sleek wireless earbuds are currently on deal for 50% off. The brand says they boast a 32-hour battery life and come with removable ear tips for a custom fit.

Microsoft's 2-in-1 device is on deal, so you can save $230 on it ahead of Black Friday. Since it features a detachable keyboard, you can easily convert the device into a tablet and then back into a laptop again whenever you need to get work done.

Thanks to a special clearance deal, Apple's Series 4 watch is on deal for less than $600. With it, you can make calls, send messages, monitor your heart rate and more.

Score some savings on a new flat screen! Thanks to a 26% markdown, this 50-inch model from TCL is on deal for less than $250. You can access live TV and streaming services, since it is Roku-enabled.

Lowe's Black Friday deals 2022

Lowe's isn't just hosting Black Friday — it's hosting Black Friday Month! The deals are already live, so you can start saving on tools, appliances and more. Plus, the retailer is offering exclusive one-day only Cyber Steals to shop online throughout the month.

Here's your chance to save $80 on this top-rated tool! It is half-driver, half-wrench and comes with its own battery.

Already thinking about next summer? You can snag this patio upgrade for less than $275 right now, all the way through Dec. 31.

This affordable smart home gadget is on deal for more than $25 off right now. It can play music, control the lights in your home, deliver a weather report and more.

Thanks to a $349 markdown, you can snag this robotic vacuum for just $250 right now. It works on both hard floors and carpets and uses sensors to create maps of the rooms in your home to make cleaning more efficient.

Home Depot Black Friday deals 2022

Home Depot is offering Black Friday all month long. From up to 45% off tools and accessories to up to 30% off select appliances and even free shipping on holiday decor purchased online, you'll have the opportunity to save all the way through Nov. 30.

Right now, you can add this high pressure inflator to your cart for less than $25. It's a Home Depot exclusive, so you won't find it anywhere else at a deal price this good.

Appliances tend to be pricey purchases. This large capacity dryer from LG is on sale for more than 25% off right now, so you can save $251 ahead of Black Friday.

Here's your chance to save over $800 on a new refrigerator! This model from LG is fingerprint-resistant, smart home and Wi-Fi-enabled and features three different cooling technologies, according to the brand.

This top-rated tool kit is on deal for 45% off, thanks to a "Special Buy" deal. It includes a drill/driver and Hex impact driver that can be used for a range of tasks.

Wayfair Black Friday deals 2022

Wayfair is always offering huge discounts to shoppers, and we have a feeling the retailer's Black Friday deals will be just as good. While Wayfair hasn't announced any official deals just yet, it's offering a Black Friday Sneak Peek right now.

Now's the time to upgrade your living space with a new area rug because Wayfair is offering up to 80% off on home essentials. This versatile oriental-style rug is currently 63% off and comes in many shapes and colors to fill any space in your living room or hallway.

We've seen a similar version of this cereal dispenser go viral on TikTok as a parenting hack. Right now, you can grab this version on sale for more than 20% off.

Need an easy way to get your pantry organized? This six-basket unit can hold boxes of pasta, canned sauces and more in order to help clear up shelf space.

This highly-rated bakeware set from Ayesha Curry's kitchenware line includes a muffin pan, cake pan and two baking sheets. Right now, it is on deal for 50% off.

Lodge's cast iron Dutch oven — which has over 1,700 five-star reviews — is currently on sale for less than $70. You can use it to make everything from stews to bread.

It's never too early to start thinking about the holidays! If you're looking to invest in an artificial tree this year, we found this artificial spruce on deal for less than $90.

For less than $500, you can grab this 88-inch couch ahead of Black Friday. It comes in three different neutral colors to match your current living room decor.

More Black Friday deals 2022

Dyson Black Friday deals 2022

While Dyson hasn't announced the details of its Black Friday sales for 2022 just yet, the retailer is offering some exclusive discounts during its Owner Rewards sale — the only time of the year that the brand says it offers a discount on its hair tools. From Nov. 21 - Dec. 10, anyone who has previously purchased a Dyson product and registered it on Dyson.com will receive and redeem a promo code for 20% off any Dyson product. Note: It will only work on one product.

QVC Black Friday deals 2022

Through Dec. 4, you can take advantage of savings on hundreds of items at QVC. From the Playstation 5 to the Nintendo Switch (plus, a gaming chair to go along with it) and Dyson vacuums, here are some of the standout deals we've seen so far.

Dick's Sporting Goods Black Friday deals 2022

Dick's Sporting Goods hasn't dropped its Black Friday deals just yet, but the retailer is gearing up for the holidays. Right now, Dick's is hosting a flash sale on hundreds of items across its site, including picks from Adidas, Nike and more.

Michael's Black Friday deals 2022

Michael's Black Friday deals will kick off on Friday, Nov. 18. You can expect discounts of up to 70% off on Christmas ribbon, gallery frames, Cricut tools and materials and more. If you're eager to shop, Michael's is offering early Black Friday deals right now, so you can take up to 70% off up to 70% off home wall frames, ornaments, baking supplies and more.

Macy's Black Friday deals 2022

You'll have to wait until Nov. 20 to shop Macy's official Black Friday deals, but the retailer is offering its Black Friday Early Access deals right now. You can shop everything from winter coats to kitchen gadgets and furniture for up to 60% off.

Bed Bath & Beyond Black Friday deals 2022

While we haven't seen Bed Bath & Beyond's official Black Friday deals just yet, the retailer is letting us in on its early Black Friday deals right now. You can shop discounts on everything from bedding to smart home products for up to 50% off.

Kohl's Black Friday deals 2022

Kohl's recently kicked off its Black Friday Early Access deals with official Black Friday sales starting on Nov. 20 — and they're hot! Through Christmas Day, you can expect to see select items on sale and offers on toys, clothing from Nike, Under Armour and more. During this time, you can rack up some extra Kohl's cash, too. "All customers can take an extra 20% off their purchase and earn $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent," the retailer announced in a recent release.

JCPenney Black Friday deals 2022

JCPenney kicked off its month-long Black Friday event on Nov. 2, giving shoppers through Sunday, Nov. 27 the opportunity to take advantage of deals. You can find everything from jewelry to mattresses and toys on sale for up to 75% off. The savings don't stop there, though — you can use the code JINGLE at checkout to snag an extra 25% off select items during the event. This year, JCPenney will open its doors at 5 a.m. on Black Friday (Nov. 25).

Madewell Black Friday deals 2022

For Black Friday, Madewell is offering 40% off of your purchase. To take advantage of this discount, use the code OHJOY at checkout.

Ulta Black Friday deals 2022

Ulta Beauty is celebrating Black Friday early by offering deals on top-rated favorites in hair, skincare and more. The deals drop weekly and will last through Nov. 19.

Old Navy Black Friday deals 2022

Run, don't walk! Old Navy's massive Holiday's ON sale means you can take up 50% off select items right now. Here are some of the fashionable finds we have our eyes on.

Lululemon Black Friday deals 2022

While Lululemon hasn't announced any Black Friday deals just yet, you can always expect to find something good in the brand's We Made Too Much section. We found savings on leggings, tees and more.

Alo Yoga Black Friday deals 2022

Unfortunately, you can't shop Alo Yoga's epic Black Friday deals just yet, but be prepared for some major savings during their seven day sale spanning from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29. You'll get 30% off sitewide, and up to 70% off sale items. To help you shop, we picked a few favorites that we think you should bookmark for the upcoming sale — including some you can save on right now.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday will take place on Friday, Nov. 25 this year. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday every year. This year, Cyber Monday lands on Nov. 28, 2022.

While most retailers haven't released their official Black Friday deals just yet, (be sure to keep checking back with us for all of the updates you'll need) Amazon, Target, Walmart and more have already started rolling out early deals. Based on the fall sales we've seen so far, we're expecting to see major discounts on tech, TVs, beauty favorites and more by the time the actual event rolls around.

What stores are open on Black Friday 2022?

In recent years, some retailers have opted to shut their doors on Thanksgiving Day to give employees time off before Black Friday rolls around. This year, Target and Kohl's have confirmed they will be closed on Thanksgiving.

How can you make the most out of Black Friday?

With so many sales going on not only on the day but also leading up to it, you might feel overwhelmed. RetailMeNot Shopping Expert, Kristin McGrath told Shop TODAY in an interview that the best way to get ahead of the game is to have plan and snag your desired items as soon as it goes on sale. Which means now is a good time to hop on those early deals that are going on right now.

"If you're not thinking about Black Friday until you wake up on Black Friday, you may be too late when it comes to some deals," said McGrath.

How to actually save money and the average Black Friday discount

If you're looking to get the biggest bang for your buck, Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com suggests to shop around because many retailers will have the same product at different prices.

"So many different stores will have so many sales competing that there's a good chance you can find a lower price on something that you want. Be sure to look at retailers you might not ordinarily shop at to see if they have better deals than your tried-and-true stores," Ramhold told Shop TODAY.

Both shopping experts agree that the average Black Friday discount varies. For very popular items, McGrath says you can expect a more modest discount that's up to 20% off. But with other items such as clothing and door-buster items, they say retailers will likely mark down between 40% and 70% off.

Is it better to buy on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

The experts say that really depends on what you're looking to buy with categories being different each year. Ramhold says some years the highest discount for clothing has been on Black Friday but then on Cyber Monday the next year. However, McGrath mentions she's typically seen Black Friday be the best day for TVs, game consoles, toys and appliances.

"If you are eyeing a specific item, we recommend you buy it as soon as a retailer kicks off its 'official' Black Friday sale, as popular items tend to sell out fast on Black Friday," said McGrath.

In recent years, the shopping event has really turned into a major shopping weekend. And now, with so many early events this year, it's turned into a deal shopping season.