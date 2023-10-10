Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Amazon’s fall Prime Day — Prime Big Deal Days — is here!

The shopping event is only here for 48 hours, and we’re bringing you live updates throughout the two-day event to highlight all of the best sales. Amazon is marking down everything from award-winning beauty products to their customer-favorite devices, so now is the time for Prime members to stock up on essentials or get a head start on holiday shopping. We found deals on a set of bestselling shower steamers, a universally-flattering pair of sunglasses, a tiny portable charger and more — all under $25.

Beauty deals | Fashion deals | Tech deals | Home deals

Prime Day beauty deals under $25

Pucker up! This lip tint has garnered over 17,000 perfect, five-star ratings on Amazon. It's beloved by customers for its high quality, impressive color payoff and affordable price tag, so you'll definitely want to stock up on a few shades.

Smooth any flyaways and tame frizz in just a few swipes with this hair wax stick. It's especially great as a finishing touch on updos and edges, and it is perfect to throw in your bag to have on the go.

This bestseller is 44% off right now. It combines what we love about aromatherapy and bath bombs and turns your shower into a spa-like experience. Simply pop one of these pucks into the corner of the shower and breathe deeply to enjoy the aromatherapy benefits and unwind. These come in a gift box of six, so if you’re already thinking about holiday gifts, this is perfect for anyone on your list.

One of our favorite eye masks is 35% off for Prime Day, so we're stocking up while we can snag a box for less than $10. These come individually wrapped in a set of 15 pairs, so they're easy to throw in your bag for some self-care on the go.

This crème-to-powder eyeshadow stick is smudge-proof, crease-proof and reviewers say it will stay on all day. Since it comes in a convenient stick shape, you don’t need to use a brush to apply the eyeshadow — it simply glides on, and then you can use the built-in smudger to blend. It comes in more than 30 colors and finishes, from shimmer to matte.

This bestselling overnight curling set is reader- and Shop TODAY editor-approved. To use, you just wrap the hair on either side of your head around the rod and tie off the ends. Then, simply go to sleep and wake up with gorgeous curls — no heat required.

This brow product is double-ended, with a pencil on one side to fill in gaps and shape your brows and a tinted gel on the other to comb through your brow hairs for a natural finish. Whether you use one side or both, we suggest carrying this one in your purse for touch ups throughout the day.

Bio-oil is a tried-and-true brand we love, and this travel-friendly duo of bestsellers is 34% off right now. This body oil was a winner in the Shop TODAY Beauty Awards, where it swept thanks to being super hydrating on skin without feeling greasy. One reviewer said it even helped with stretch marks after her pregnancy!

The LANEIGE lip mask has a cult following, but we rarely see it go on sale — so we suggest stocking up on this bestseller while it's on deal. Prepare to kiss flaky, dry lips goodbye.

R+Co makes some of our favorite hair products, and right now their bestsellers are 30% off. According to the brand, this travel-sized spray is great for adding mega volume alone or with curling tools.

When you’re run down or stressed out, sometimes the delicate skin under your eyes takes a beating. These under-eye gel patches claim to help firm, tone and de-puff within just ten minutes — and what makes these stand out from other eye masks is that they claim to have a cooling effect. They’re 30% off right now, so it’s the perfect time to grab a pack of eight to have on hand.

Prime Day fashion deals under $25

We’re entering cozy season and all we want to wear these days are comfy sweatshirts. This crewneck for men and women is a staple basic and a ridiculously good deal — you can snag certain colors for as low as $8.99 right now on deal. The classic piece comes in a ton of shades and goes up to a size 4XL.

No shade, but when’s the last time you got a new pair of sunglasses? These frames are a tried-and-true Shop TODAY favorite for their universally flattering shape, polarized lenses and comfortable fit. With over 23,000 perfect, five-star ratings, we’re not the only fans of these sunnies.

Got a trip planned soon? Wherever you're headed, a good jewelry organizer is a must to skip the headache of untangling your necklaces and bracelets when you reach your final destination. This one has space and compartments for plenty of earrings, rings and other bits and baubles and folds down to about the size of your wallet.

Speaking of jewelry, we found a major deal on this set of on-trend gold hoops that'll jazz up any outfit. They've been marked down an impressive 45%, so now's the time to snag this wearable earring pack.

These leggings won in our Start TODAY Wellness Awards for best overall leggings or yoga pants. The brand says that they are crafted with a customer-favorite, four-way stretch and slightly brushed buttery soft fabric, so they’re designed for unrestricted movement during a workout or just for lounging and daily wear. These have a built-in pocket on the side for your phone, cards or keys, and a tummy-control waistband that our reviewers said doesn't constrict.

Ready to get cozy? We'll be snuggling up in this lightweight, super-soft women's crewneck sweater all season long. It comes in a whopping 36 colors and patterns to choose from, so we suggest snagging a few while they're on sale to get your cool weather wardrobe sorted.

Heading into the colder months, everyone needs a good pair of sweatpants in their wardrobe. This pair from Amazon checks all of our boxes: it has over 38,000 customer ratings, comes in more than 30 colors and goes up to a size 6X.

Ballet flats are having a moment right now, so we're adding this on-trend shoes to our carts. These affordable flats have a knit construction, so they're extra comfy and flexible.

Prime Day tech deals under $25

Be honest… when was the last time you cleaned your AirPods or earbuds? This neat pen is designed to be able to get into those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies to get your earbuds looking brand new again. One Shop TODAY editor put them to the test and was really impressed, and these were a bestseller around the gifting season last year because they make such smart stocking stuffers. Stock up now while they’re 53% off and just over 5 bucks.

Another smart buy to stock up on while it's on sale is this pack of bestselling iPhone charging cables, which are only $9 right now. They come in a pack of three, so you can keep one in the car, at work, in the living room or wherever else you need a little juice.

This smart plug works with Alexa to add voice control to any outlet, which means you can turn on or off fans, lights, appliances and more from anywhere. Right now, it's 48% off, so it's a great time to stock up and give your house the smart home upgrade.

This smart tracker attaches to your keys or earbuds, slides into your wallet or onto your luggage, and connect to the Find My app on your iPhone so you can see exactly where everything is in real time. You can set off a ring to be able to find it (even if it’s buried under a ton of stuff in the next room), and, if you can’t find your phone, just a double tap the tracker and it will make your phone ring — even in silent mode! To note, these aren’t compatible with Android devices, so this sale find is for Apple users only.

Another sale find for the outdoor space is this smart plug, which you can set schedules with. It’s a smart buy ahead of the holiday season, especially if you’re a fan of twinkle lights and more involved displays that require power.

When you’re out and about and running low on battery, a portable power bank will save the day. According to the brand, this option will charge your phone to 78% in just one hour.

Tired of stressing over whether you actually closed the garage door? This device allows you to open and close your garage from anywhere, and it will even send you notifications when the door opens, closes or is left open.

You can save 50% on Amazon’s popular streaming device for Prime Day. This newest model is said to be 50% more powerful than previous generations.

At just $21, these earbuds are a true steal. But they’re not just affordable, they’re a shopper favorite, too — they have more than 173,000 perfect five-star ratings!

At about the size of a tube of lipstick, this portable charger for iPhone is small but mighty. Reviewers say it contains enough fuel for about one full charge, depending on your phone model.

When it comes to wifi in your home, pretty much everyone has dead or slow zones, whether it’s the basement, garage or outdoor areas like the deck or patio. Thankfully, this wifi extender solves that problem. The brand says it simply plugs into an outlet and connects with your wifi to boost coverage up to 1500 feet, and you can connect up to 30 devices at once.

Prime Day home deals under $25

The power to make perfectly frothed lattes is at your fingertips with this handheld whisk. It's got a double coiled design to maximize frothing and turn out whipped beverages in moments.

We’re serious about our sheets at Shop TODAY, and these bestselling Amazon ones are lightweight, so soft and on sale right now. One Shop TODAY writer tried them out for herself and fell in love with them. With more than 30 color options to choose from, you’re sure to find the set you want to cozy up in. And while you’re at it, check out our roundup of the best Prime Day mattress and bedding deals.

Satin and silk pillowcases can help to reduce friction when you sleep and minimize hair damage. This one from Kitsch is a Shop TODAY favorite for its super sleek feel, cute prints and affordable price point, and now certain colors of the bestseller are up to 33% off.

Not only are these Swedish dishcloths a steal right now while they're on sale, but can will also help you save money in the long run as a more sustainable alternative to disposable paper towels. Think of them as the ultimate sponge-meets-washcloth that you can use over and over again to clean up around the house.

This speaker may be small, but Amazon says that it delivers full sound. It comes equipped with Alexa, so you can ask it to play play music, audiobooks and podcasts, check the weather and so much more.

Need a little help organizing under the cabinet? This find works hard under the sink in your bathroom, kitchen, laundry room and beyond to efficiently maximize the limited space in tight spots in your home, so you can fit more and keep things tidy.

With over 68,000 perfect, five-star customer ratings on Amazon, this bestselling vegetable chopper comes highly endorsed. It can cut veggies into neat cubes in mere moments, saving you time and effort in the kitchen.

Whether we like it or not, winter is coming. If the cold tends to creep into some tough-to-heat pockets around your home or office, grabbing a personal heater now while it's 35% off is a smart move.