24 deals to shop if you missed Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale this year

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is the retailer's biggest event of the year, with major markdowns on all things style, beauty, home and more. Although the sale ended last month, Nordstrom has extended even more savings to shoppers with its latest clearance sale, offering up to an extra 60% off on items from top brands that have already been discounted.

Since the sale features discounts that are hard to pass up, some items have already sold out in different sizes and colors. We combed through each sale section to find the best deals that are still in stock, so you can shop without worrying about missing out on the best finds. Read on for the best deals on clothing, beauty and home items that you'll want to take advantage of before it's too late.

Nordstrom Clearance Sale Clothing Deals

If you're ready to ditch your sweatpants and put on "real" pants once more, these stretch ankle jeans with a button closure will be a comfortable option. They're available in both a light wash and a dark wash that can pair well with any top, from T-shirts to blouses.

Think you can't wear white after Labor Day? Think again. This peplum top is an easy way to transition white staples into your fall wardrobe and can be dressed up with slacks or dressed down with jeans. If you're not ready to bring white pieces along with you into the new season, it is also available in coral at the same 50% discount.

Leopard-print midi skirts will never go out of style, and this pleated version with an elastic waist is an easy way to feel dressed up for work but still feel comfortable — even if you're working from home. Prefer to keep it simple? The black pleated style of this wardrobe staple is also on sale.

Winter fashion is all about outerwear, and this wool-blend coat is ready to make a statement. It's currently on sale for more than 30% off in two different colors: black or blush.

White sneakers are on-trend for the fall and can pair well with jeans and midi skirts. You can take advantage of a 40% markdown on this low-top, faux-leather style from Topshop.

Platform sneakers are having a moment and this sleek style from Steve Madden is perfect for building a trendy fall wardrobe. The insole is removable, so you can swap it with a comfortable insert of your choice. The best part? You can snag them for less than $50 during Nordstrom's clearance sale.

Fall is almost here, which means cold weather is fast approaching. A sturdy waterproof boot is an essential for the colder months, whether it's raining or snow is coating the ground. This style from Timberland was crafted to stand up to the elements and also features an OrthoLite footbed for comfort.

Now is the perfect time to stock up on linen tops, and this button-down from 1901 proves that summer's favorite fabric can easily transition into a staple for the fall season. Each of the three gingham-patterned shirts are on sale for just $28.

Whether your little one needs a back-to-school wardrobe refresh or a few more essentials before fall arrives, Nordstorm has plenty of deals on kids' clothing that you can take advantage of. This mix-and-match set is currently on sale for more than 50% off and ready for the new season.

These cropped leggings are perfect for the middle-schooler taking classes at home this year. She can take them from the at-home classroom to the couch without feeling like she's in a school uniform.

Nordstrom Clearance Sale Beauty Deals

Nordstrom currently has several deals on luxury beauty items, such as this foundation from Giorgio Armani. The lightweight liquid formula offers a matte finish that can blur pores and smooth skin in nine different shades.

This vegan powder minimizes the appearance of pores while also providing a photo-ready finish that can complete any makeup look.

These wrinkle-targeting patches from Kiehl's are currently on sale for 25% off, so you can snag 24 patches for less than $30. Each patch is formulated with hyaluronic acid and glycerin, which work to keep skin plump and minimize signs of aging.

The colder months already wreak havoc on our skin, and frequent use of hand sanitizer will likely exacerbate the effects. This hand cream is specially formulated to deliver intense moisture to your hands and is currently on sale for just $8.

Self-care should always feel like an indulgence, and these metallic masks from BareMinerals can make your time to unwind all the more glamorous. You can apply each of the four masks on their own or "multi-mask" to target multiple skin concerns at once.

Leave-in conditioners are the perfect way to deliver intense moisture to damaged tresses, and this formula from Aveda is an affordable means of repairing summer hair. Ideal for those with straight, wavy or curly hair, this leave-in treatment not only hydrates hair, but also protects it from heat and UV damage.

Nordstrom Clearance Sale Home Deals

Making more meals at home lately? You can snag a Le Creuset fry pan for 20% off to make searing and simmering effortless.

Now is the best time to take advantage of deals on travel essentials. Nordstrom has a few can't-miss deals on luggage and accessories, including a 40% off markdown on this monogrammed travel kit. While it's a convenient size for the road, it's also perfect for storing everyday essentials without taking up too much space.

Silk pillowcases can help reduce frizz and keep bedhead at bay, so next-day styling is just a little bit easier. If you're looking to take a chance on this hair-saving trick, this soft and smooth pillowcase from The White Company is currently on sale for 40% off the original price.

Fall days call for cozying up on the couch with a good book, and a throw blanket is an essential in that picturesque scene. You can save more than $20 on this plush throw from Nordstrom right now.

If you're in need of more versatile cookware, this nonstick skillet was made to do it all, from frying eggs in the morning to whipping up a steak dinner at night. The dishwasher-safe skillet is scratch-resistant and also suitable for use in the oven.

Upgrade your linen closet by taking advantage of deals on everything from towels to washcloths during Nordstrom's clearance sale. This towel is available in three different colors and is crafted with an ultra-absorbent cotton that makes it easy to dry off after a shower.

This warm, lightweight throw blanket is made with a lambswool blend that was made to transition with the seasons. The intricate knit makes it nice enough to use as a comforter or as a blanket for movie nights on the couch.

If you're already dreaming up recipes for Thanksgiving, this stoneware casserole dish can help bring them to life. It can be used in the freezer, oven, microwave, broiler and even the dishwasher thanks to its durable build. You can find this kitchen essential on sale for 20% off during Nordstrom's clearance sale.

