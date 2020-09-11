Reese Witherspoon wore the perfect everyday sneaker

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Everyone needs a go-to pair of white sneakers - they are possibly the ultimate wardrobe essential. If you're not sure where to look to find the perfect pair, Reese Witherspoon has the style inspiration you need.

Witherspoon is always impressing us with her impeccable style and flawless looks, but we love when the star shows her down-to-earth side. She manages to make these sneakers look elegant with any outfit she pairs them with, whether it be a flowery sun dress or a flannel and jeans.

Witherspoon has been spotted in these adorable casual sneakers so many times now that they have become a staple of her look, showing that they really can be the perfect everyday shoe. She even included them in a recent post on her Instagram page, and (of course) she looked incredible.

While Witherspoon opted for the navy-on-white pair, the sneakers come in a variety of colors, including green, black, and pink. You really can't go wrong with these classics.

Tretorn is a Swedish company that aims to create shoes that are durable and practical, but also stylish. This makes their shoes more versatile, which Witherspoon has proved time and time again!

The brand is also the second oldest sneaker manufacturer in the world, explaining how they've had the time to perfect their design and make shoes that are meant to be as comfortable and long-lasting as possible.

Witherspoon definitely isn't the only one who's fallen in love with these shoes; the sneakers have overwhelmingly positive reviews and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon.

One verified reviewer wrote, "they were comfortable from the very moment I put them on. My feet didn't hurt after my long 10 hour day."

Other reviewers were impressed by how well the brand has maintained its quality since they first wore them over 20 years ago.

"Absolutely love Tretorn's happy to find them again after wearing them when I was in middle school!!! Love Love Love," another reviewer wrote.

Of course, people also loved the versatility of the sneakers.

"All in all it’s a comfortable, cute sneaker for day to day wear," one reviewer wrote.

Finding the perfect shoe for everyday wear can be tricky, but it's hard to go wrong with a classic white sneaker. If you're looking to elevate your style in a simple and easy way, these Reese Witherspoon-approved shoes could be just what you need.

