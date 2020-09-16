Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If you're working from home as the days get colder, you'll probably want to keep things cozy, chic and comfortable. While an old pair of shorts and a T-shirt got you through the summer, now is the perfect time to transition your work-from-home wardrobe to something a bit more fashionable.

Don't know where to start? TODAY lifestyle contributor Jill Martin joined the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share some comfortable (and affordable) ways that you can make working from home a little easier. Even after you've upgraded from your old sweatpants to a new pair of joggers, there are plenty of home essentials that can make staying home easier this fall.

Read on for all of Martin's fall work-from-home essentials, from soft slippers and weekly planners to blue light glasses and home office decor.

Plush Slippers

Searches for slippers first spiked earlier this year, but if you still haven't found a pair to call your own, Martin found a few top-rated pairs for achy feet that you won't want to take off at the end of the day.

With over 900 verified reviews on Amazon, these slippers are Oprah-approved for a reason. Not only do they have a soft exterior that you'll want to instantly sink your feet into but they are also fully microwavable, taking comfort to a whole other level. Prefer something cooler? You can also pop them in a plastic bag in a freezer whenever you need a cold pack.

If slippers aren't your style, Warmies also makes plush boots that are made out of the same soft material. Each of the five designs are filled with treated millet grains and dried lavender, which, like the slippers, can be heated in the microwave or tossed in the freezer.

Peel & Stick Wall Stickers

Decorating your home office space (or at-home classroom) can be a budget-friendly ordeal. Whether you need to revamp your little one's bedroom with their favorite cartoon character or a family photo, these peel-and-stick decals from MailPix can make the process an easy one.

MailPix's peel-and-stick prints can be applied directly to the wall and are safe to apply on most walls with a smooth, flat surface. They're a creative way to custom any space, and most prints are currently on sale, starting at just $32.

Desk Pads and Organizers

Between all of the tasks to do at home and at work, it can be hard to keep track of all that is going on. Whether you need to lay out your schedule for the week or a space to jot down notes as the day goes by, Martin found colorful options that can make it easier to keep organized.

This color-block note pad from The Stationery Studio can be personalized with your first and last name to build your own at-home stationery collection. Even better? It's currently on sale, so you can snag this custom 100-sheet notepad for less than $40.

If you prefer to view your week at a glance, this scheduler breaks down your to-do list in a modern, functional format. There's space to jot down your priorities, errands, and more to make your schedule easier to digest. Like the other products from The Stationery Studio, this scheduler is customizable.

This personalized notepad breaks down all you'll need to tackle in three categories: home, work and other. You can choose the design and color and then seal off the custom piece with your name at the top.

Sticky memos can make it easier to keep track of urgent matters, and this personalized memo cube has enough sheets to keep track of 675 memos. You can choose from a variety of colors to make this office essential fit right into your home office set up.

Need to tackle a project at work? This customizable notepad can help breakdown any overwhelming task into three categories: super urgent, semi-urgent and not that urgent.

This custom notepad set features seven different sized notepads that can be used in nearly any area of your home, from your desk to the kitchen counter. Along with the customization option, you can also choose the ink color and kind of paper the collection will be printed on.

Soy Candles

Unwinding at the end of the day might not feel the same as it used to, but there are still plenty of ways to relax after you sign off for the night.

Isola's body candles come in five different scents — Currant Sandalwood, Coco Mango, Vanilla, Blue Agave and Ginger Frankincense — that correlate to a different need, such as strength or "peaceful." They're made from 100% soy and free of toxins and pollutants, so you can sit back, relax and exhale.

Selfie Light

Whether you'll need to take headshots for job applications or need to make sure your makeup is looking its best for your next video call, lighting can make all of the difference. Martin found a portable selfie light that can make the process much easier.

This selfie light from e.l.f. features 36 bulbs that operate at three brightness levels, so you can find the perfect lighting for your glamour shot. It easily attaches to your phone, so you can take studio lighting with you anywhere in your home, or on-the-go.

Blue Light Glasses

Blue light glasses can help reduce eye strain, which can sometimes lead to headaches at the end of a long workday. Martin found pairs from Privé Revaux, an eyewear company founded by Jamie Foxx, Ashley Benson and Hailee Steinfeld, which can help protect your eyes without breaking the bank.

With over a dozen frames to choose from, these blue light glasses make it easy to keep your eyes protected from blue light in a fashionable manner. The lenses on each pair are also scratch-resistant, feature an anti-glare coating and offer 100% UV protection. Whether you prefer metal frames or a bold plastic look, Privé Revaux has plenty of celebrity-favorite pairs that can suit your style.

Banana Republic Cardigan Wraps

While you might not opt for a formal blazer on the days you sign onto work from your couch, these cozy-but-chic cardigans can still offer a polished look that doesn't compromise comfort.

This reversible poncho is available in a stylish leopard print. It also features a textured fringe at the bottom that adds a subtle amount of detail to any look.

Much like the leopard print poncho, this zebra print poncho is made from a wool blend that is soft enough to spend all day on the couch in. The design is also fully reversible, so you can switch up your look any day of the week.

Available in a timeless beige or rich black color, this poncho is ready to match any of your work-from-home outfits. Even better? It features front pockets that can be used to keep your phone or hand sanitizer at the ready.

While it might not be acceptable to snuggle up under a blanket on a video conference call, this duster is the next best thing. It's crafted from a soft polyester-blend fabric that is brushed on the outside for maximum comfort. It's available in a dark grey, brown and black style to pair with whatever leggings you decide to put on.

Eddie Bauer Camo Jogger Set

A matching set is one of the easiest ways to feel put-together, even if you're sporting loungewear around the house. It's even better to find a matching set at a great price, and Martin found a deal on this camo set from Eddie Bauer.

This crewneck comes in two styles of camo, but each boasts the same comfortable feel. Besides the bold print, the accent stripes on the sleeve make this crewneck stylish enough to wear as a top with jeans or comfortable enough to pair with leggings or the matching bottoms below.

If you're tired of living in leggings, joggers are another comfortable option that can be styled in countless ways but are still a step up from sweatpants. This pair comes in two fun camo prints and features an elastic waistband and adjustable drawstring that can move with your body throughout the day. The universal fit also means that these joggers will give your legs enough room to breathe without all of the extra fabric that can make sweatpants feel baggy.

